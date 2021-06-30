Commission tables banquet hall request following outcry of opposition

Regarding noise, Courtney said they understood the venue would have to comply with the county noise ordinance.

A presentation from Courtney during the meeting revealed “weak points” in the application, according to chair Mark Stapleton, contradicting information included in the application.

“I am not at all happy about what I’ve been hearing and the reason is I’m not sure we have all the answers... There’s a nonspecific nature to this application that I am just not comfortable with,” Stapleton said.

In the presentation, Courtney said the barn-style structure will cover an 80 by 80 square-foot area, 1,400 square feet larger than what is listed on county documents. The application also states the entrance to the venue will be located on Irish Road, but Courtney said after talking with the Virginia Department of Transportation they had decided to move the entrance to Church Lane.

Courtney said the discrepancy in the size of the building could be the difference between enclosed space and the structure as a whole.

Referencing county requirements for the approval of special use permits, North District Commissioner Philippa Proulx said she felt the application in its current state failed to meet some of those standards.