Commission tables banquet hall request following outcry of opposition

A special use permit request for a banquet hall in Faber was met with stiff opposition by community members, but the application still will come back before the Nelson County Planning Commission for a final recommendation.
For the time being, commissioners tabled their recommendation until at least their next meeting in July, giving the applicants a chance to address issues and discrepancies pointed out by commissioners and the public during a June 23 public hearing.
Located at 8761 Irish Road in Faber, the applicants are requesting to construct a nearly 5,000 square-foot structure for hosting public or private events on a roughly 320-acre property and is accessed by an entrance on Irish Road, the application states.
Staff suggested several conditions if commissioners recommended approval, including the final site plan be approved by all appropriate agencies, the parking area and structure are screened with landscaping and lighting should mitigate impact to adjoining properties, roadways and the night sky.
Events, which are limited to 300 people, also should have no amplified sound after 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and will end at 10 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, those deadlines are extended by one hour.
Scott Courtney, with Resource International and the civil engineer on the project, said he anticipates an average of one event per month in the first year, increasing in frequency in subsequent years.
Regarding noise, Courtney said they understood the venue would have to comply with the county noise ordinance.
A presentation from Courtney during the meeting revealed “weak points” in the application, according to chair Mark Stapleton, contradicting information included in the application.
“I am not at all happy about what I’ve been hearing and the reason is I’m not sure we have all the answers... There’s a nonspecific nature to this application that I am just not comfortable with,” Stapleton said.
In the presentation, Courtney said the barn-style structure will cover an 80 by 80 square-foot area, 1,400 square feet larger than what is listed on county documents. The application also states the entrance to the venue will be located on Irish Road, but Courtney said after talking with the Virginia Department of Transportation they had decided to move the entrance to Church Lane.
Courtney said the discrepancy in the size of the building could be the difference between enclosed space and the structure as a whole.
Referencing county requirements for the approval of special use permits, North District Commissioner Philippa Proulx said she felt the application in its current state failed to meet some of those standards.
According to county code, SUPs may be approved so long as they do not tend to change the character and established pattern of development in the area, if they are in harmony with other permitted by-right uses in the zoning district and shall not adversely affect the use of neighboring properties, among other factors.
“I think this is a radical change,” Proulx said.
Nelson County Board of Supervisors representative Ernie Reed added he would like to see a new site plan that incorporated the relationship between the building, parking lot and entrance from Church Lane.
“The absence of having a site plan that has all of the most accurate information of what we will be voting on is problematic,” Reed said.
Half-a-dozen residents who live in the area, some even taking multiple turns at the podium, spoke of their opposition to the proposed banquet hall during the June 23 meeting.
Residents spoke of several concerns they had regarding the project, including increases in traffic, noise, viewshed disruption, and the impact the venue would have on nearby Rock Spring United Methodist Church.
Of the three available entrances looked at for this venue outlined by Courtney, those being Church Lane, Irish Road and Rock Spring Road, speakers said none would be ideal.
“Irish Road is a horrible entrance, Rock Spring road is pretty bad too and the proposed entrance, that’s pretty bad too. So we’ve got three loser entrances,” Rock Spring Road resident Greg Amante said.
Amante said the community would gain “nothing good” from the project.
“I don’t understand how you could find anything good for the community, for a community that has had people that have been living there forever. What good could the community get out of such a project?” Amante said.
Diana Tyler, a Rock Spring United Methodist Church board of trustees member, said she had serious concerns about the traffic and the impact to the church. She said she didn’t want to see the lives of families and animals disrupted because of the proposed venue.
“We’re little, but we’re proud of what we have there and we would hate to see it disturbed in some way,” Tyler said.
Stapleton questioned whether a banquet hall would be compatible with the nearby church.
“I think we have to give special considerations to the church. Is a Sunday funeral or a Sunday service compatible with a Sunday morning or afternoon event?” Stapleton said.
In speaking with commissioners, Courtney said he felt it wasn’t unreasonable to include conditions on the application that would require the venue provide a means of traffic control or excludes certain times for events.
With the conclusion of the public hearing June 23, commissioners are not required to hold a second hearing before giving their recommendation when the application comes back for a second time.