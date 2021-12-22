 Skip to main content
Consultant chosen for comprehensive plan update

A small bridge allows the path to cross over a river bed at Fortune's Cove on July 25, 2018 in Lovingston, Virginia. Rural conservation and natural and scenic areas are two key components of Nelson County's comprehensive plan, a blueprint for growth and development. 

 Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

Nelson County has selected a Bridgewater-based consulting firm, The Berkley Group, to steer a major update to the county’s comprehensive plan, a guide for future growth, development and land use, and subsequent revisions to the county zoning and subdivision ordinances.

The board of supervisors on Dec. 14 approved awarding the contract for about $160,000.

The updated plan and subsequent zoning and subdivision ordinances should give significant consideration to developing growth management strategies to protect the rural character of the county while supporting identified economic development goals, the county has said.

The plan states goals for eight key areas: economic development, transportation, education, public and human services, natural and scenic resources, recreation, development areas and rural conservation.

Bishop has said a comprehensive plan is written to have a lifespan of 20 years, but law requires the document be reviewed every five years. The current plan will be 20 years old next year and was last updated in 2014, according to the county’s website.

When Bishop was hired two and a half years ago, she said a major update to the plan was on the horizon.

“It will update our demographics and inventory of infrastructure,” Bishop said of the update.

Bishop said a public engagement process will be a major part of the update and will be wide reaching and inclusive. A kickoff meeting in January, a website and branding, a survey, work sessions and stakeholder meetings will be part of that public review and refinement process, she said.

The board has allocated $50,000 in the current fiscal year to go toward the update. The timeline for completion is the end of 2023, Bishop said.

“That is the quickest it will get done,” Bishop said.

The board selected the consultant out of three bids, two of which interviewed this month with a county selection committee.

“That’s great to hear,” Ernie Reed, the board’s chair, said of choosing a consultant and soon launching the update. “I’m glad to hear this is right on the horizon now.”

“I’m very much looking forward to working on this,” Bishop said.

