County appoints new finance and human resources director

Interim Nelson County Administrator Candy McGarry announced July 25 county employee Linda Staton has been selected for the the county’s Director of Finance and Human Resources position.

According to a county tourism news release, Staton has 24 years of governmental finance and human resources experience.

She has served as the county’s finance technician for payroll and human resources since 2016.

Staton attended Liberty University and then Central Virginia Community College, graduating with an associate’s degree in business administration.

“We are excited to promote from within the department,” McGarry said in the release.

“Linda stood out from a list of qualified applicants. Her extensive experience in all aspects of the functions of the County’s Finance and HR Departments as well as her familiarity with Nelson County makes her a valuable asset in her new capacity. We are very fortunate to have her many years of Nelson County finance and HR institutional knowledge carry forward into a greater role within our organization.

The County has prided itself in obtaining top talent — particularly talent that will further enhance our reputation as a well-managed and fiscally responsible locality,” McGarry said.

Staton said she is honored to be selected for the position.

“It’s a full circle moment to be chosen as the next leader of this outstanding group of professionals,” Staton said in the release. “I look forward to continuing the excellent financial stewardship of County resources and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Nelson County in my new role.”

Staton officially becomes finance and human resources director on Aug. 1.