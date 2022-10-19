County granted $45K for new business development program

The Village of Lovingston could see new business tenants house vacant storefronts, thanks to Nelson County’s receipt of a $45,000 Community Business Launch (CBL) grant.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Oct. 7 that three communities will receive $180,000 in CBL grants; Nelson County’s Lovingston Community Business Launch and the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority were granted $45,000 while the Downtown Lynchburg Association is the recipient of $90,000.

According to Nelson County Administrator Candy McGarry, the grant requires a local match of $11,250 for a total $56,250 in program funding.

“Virginia recognizes the importance of small business in local economies, and this program gives our communities across Virginia the flexibility required to address unique community-identified needs to ensure success for local entrepreneurs,” Youngkin said in a news release.

CBL is a program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development that aims to fill vacant storefronts with community-based expansion or startup ventures. Local CBL programs train entrepreneurs and small-business owners on business planning practices, and a group of finalists then pitch their ideas to a panel of judges. Winners receive grant funding and support services from the community to get their business started.

According to the release, the funded projects will create or expand 15 small businesses and create at least 15 new jobs in the communities.

“The Community Business Launch program enables localities to identify what businesses fit into their vision for the future in their downtown districts and support these businesses beyond the grand opening,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in the release.

Maureen Kelley, Director of Nelson County Economic Development and Tourism, provided the Nelson County Times with the county’s application for CBL funding. It requests $27,000 in awards for competition winners: “Prizes and start-up grants to new businesses are the largest part of the budget … The current proposed award structure is two at $15,000, and two at $5,000, although this may change if overall participation is very high,” the application reads. Entrepreneurs can use the grants at their discretion, but must be used to directly support the start-up of their business.

Nelson County plans to partner with Charlottesville-based nonprofit Community Investment Collaborative for the business training component of the grant and the program will be an adaptation of CIC’s 16 Week Entrepreneur Workshop.

At the time of application, several downtown Lovingston properties were targeted for the program: 605 Front Street (now Avalon Art Studio), 740 Front Street, 121 Main Street (formerly Home Remedies Mercantile and Exchange), 584 Main Street (the Bailey Spencer building), and 562 Front Street (the former Central Virginia Electric Cooperative building).