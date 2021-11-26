County receives bids for comprehensive plan overhaul

Nelson County has received three bids from interested firms for a major update to the county's comprehensive plan, a guide for future growth, development and land use, and subsequent revisions to the county zoning and subdivision ordinances.
Dylan Bishop, director of planning and zoning, said a committee will handle interviews and selection of a firm following the Thanksgiving holiday. The committee will make a recommendation on a selection to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, which is expected to award a contract during its Dec. 14 meeting, Bishop said.
"By January, after the holidays, we should be having a kickoff meeting with that consultant, whoever is selected," Bishop said.
The committee includes Bishop, County Administrator Steve Carter, two members of the Nelson County Planning Commission, Ernie Reed and Philippa Proulx, and David Parr, of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors. Reed also serves as the board of supervisors' chair.
Bishop said the lowest bid is about $60,000 over a one-year period and the others are in the ballpark of $160,000 over two to three years.
The consultant team selected will have significant experience successfully engaging the public in plan development and ordinance updates and be able to translate the identified vision and goals into implementable strategies, according to the county.
The updated plan and subsequent zoning and subdivision ordinances "should give significant consideration to developing growth management strategies to protect the rural character of the County while also supporting identified economic development goals," the county's website states.
The county describes the comprehensive plan as a blueprint for Nelson County dealing with change and how it will grow while guiding county officials, state agencies and private developers in providing for Nelson's future needs.
The plan states goals for eight key areas: economic development, transportation, education, public and human services, natural and scenic resources, recreation, development areas and rural conservation.
New growth should be targeted to designated development areas so it can take place in a controlled manner without spreading into a dispersed, sprawling pattern and maintaining Nelson's rural, unique character and heritage are the two fundamental principles of the plan's land use element.
The future land use plan within the document follows five development models as follows:
- Rural small town: Lovingston
- Rural village: Schuyler, Shipman
- Neighborhood mixed use: Nellysford
- Mixed commercial: Lovingston, west of U.S. 29; U.S. 29 at three specific locations between Lovingston to Colleen, U.S. 29 at three locations south of Colleen to the county line
- Light industrial: Colleen, U.S. 29 at three specific locations between Lovingston to Colleen, U.S. 29 at three locations south of Colleen to the county line and a secondary site in Arrington and Piney River, each currently lacking adequate infrastructure.
Short-term rentals of vacation homes and affordable housing are among land use topics that are trending in recent county government meetings and gatherings. Some residents also have recently asked the board of supervisors to strengthen language for by-right land uses, expressing concerns that developers are exploiting them for projects without additional scrutiny from public hearings by the commission and board of supervisors.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors during its Nov. 9 meeting voted to update county code to allow creation of registry for short-term rental property. The "operator" applies to the proprietor of any dwelling, lodging or sleeping accommodations offered as a short-term rental.
Short-term rental is defined in the new section as provision of a room or space suitable or intended for dwelling, sleeping or lodging purposes for a period of fewer than 30 consecutive days, in exchange for a charge of occupancy.
The Commissioner of the Revenue Office maintains the short-term rental registry and requires operators within the county to register annually for a $30 fee, according to county documents and officials' discussion during the recent board of supervisors meeting.
Bishop has said a comprehensive plan is written to have a lifespan of 20 years, but law requires the document be reviewed every five years. The current plan will be 20 years old next year. It was last updated in 2014, according to the county's website.