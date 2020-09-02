County registrar outlines voting options for 2020 election

Voters in Nelson County and across the commonwealth will have three options for voting this fall.

According to a news release from the county registrar, those options include casting ballots at the polls Nov. 3, voting in person at the registrar’s office starting 45 days before the election and requesting no-excuse, absentee ballots by mail.

Beginning Sept. 18, residents can vote early in person at the registrar’s office located at 571 Front St. in Lovingston on Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The registrar’s office also will be open for those same hours Oct. 24 and Oct. 31. Mail in ballots will be sent to voters in mid-September.

Polls will be open on election day Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., the release states.

“With three voting options, Virginia aims to make voting easier, safer, and more accessible,” Nelson County Director of Elections and General Registrar Jacqueline Britt said in the release.

The registrar encourages all voters who would like to receive an absentee ballot to apply online at the Virginia Department of Elections website at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterinformation. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23, the release states.

If voting by mail, the release notes to request and mail in the ballot as soon as possible.

“I hope to ensure the voters of Nelson County know that the General Registrar’s Office is a trusted source of information on all aspects of voting and the election process,” said Linda Hughes, vice chairman of the Nelson County Electoral Board. “Every eligible voter who wishes to participate in the upcoming November elections have options to do so safely with the support of our Electoral Board and Election Officers.”