County to buy about 300 acres on U.S. 29 for future development

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has authorized the purchase of about 300 acres on the west side of U.S. 29, just north of the county’s high school and middle school.

The property has about a half-mile of road frontage along U.S. 29 and wraps behind the schools. Nelson County’s geographic information system lists the tax parcel as 322.6 acres.

County Administrator Steve Carter said current owner, Wells Fargo Bank, will retain two smaller parcels of the whole, one about 10 acres and one about two acres.

Carter said the board has discussed several potential uses for the land, including the development of a business park, new school or recreation center.

Board Chair Jesse Rutherford said while the county has not officially decided on a project, it has been considering the development of a county recreation center for some 20 years. He described the purchase as a potential “recreation opportunity.”

Carter said the county and Wells Fargo have worked to come to an agreement on the purchase, cumulating in the signed agreement he sent the bank on May 12.

He added Wells Fargo will need to sign the agreement and the county will have to complete a property survey, but he expects to close the sale in late June or early July. The county will pay $2.5 million for the parcel.

