Dealing with the headaches: Parents in Nelson, Amherst counties adjust to virtual learning

Doing whatever it takes to make it work.

That’s a motto many parents have taken in both Amherst and Nelson counties as families adjust to the many changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. But some parents are having an easier time transitioning during this time of virtual learning than others.

Roughly a month into virtual learning, Nelson resident Christi Wright said she and her son — a senior in high school — are doing well in the virtual learning format, just weeks ahead of when the county’s school board is set to evaluate whether to remain in the first phase, or to transition into the second, a hybrid model. Families still will have the option to remain virtual if they so choose.

“It’s been good for us mainly because my son is computer literate. For him it’s been a breeze so we’ve done well,” Wright said, adding her son is able to participate in live instruction with his teachers.

However, Wright said if the board were to decide to transition to a hybrid model, she is hesitant to have her son go back to the classroom.

“In a perfect world, he wouldn’t have to go back to school,” Wright said. “My family is not really concerned with whether or not he can go back, he’s going to go back when we ... feel it’s safe.”