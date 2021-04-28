Devils Backbone hires first chief hiking officer

Kristen Musselman always has been a big believer in the wellness benefits of spending time outside.
A northern Virginia native, Musselman spent most of her life enjoying nature. She grew up with easy access to the nearly 2,000-mile Appalachian Trail and rediscovered her love of nature while she was an undergraduate at the University of Virginia.
Her first year, she took a club trip to Big Bend National Park which “really just transformed my view of myself and my view of the ways I can connect with other people and nature.”
She eventually moved to Colorado where she became a wilderness therapy field guide and also worked for a suicide prevention program before learning of Devils Backbone Brewing Company’s position, bringing her back to her Virginia roots.
This summer, Nelson-based Devils Backbone introduced Musselman as its chief hiking officer, a six-month job that involves hiking hundreds of miles of trails along the East Coast.
Already with six weeks under her belt, Musselman will spend the next several months making her way up and down the coast, hiking a goal of 2,000 miles of lesser-traveled trails. Rather than sticking to the original plan of doing a thru-hike — traveling from end-to-end continuously — of the Appalachian Trail, the company pivoted in light of safety and public health measures.
Musselman will instead tackle the Appalachian Trail in pieces, among the other trails she will call home until late-August.
“I sort of have the free reigns to decide what trails I want to be on each day and how to really construct this trip,” Musselman said.
Depending on the day, Musselman says she might hike anywhere from two to 10 hours per day. Or she may take a rest day.
In addition to hiking and camping, Musselman will be taking video and photography for the brewery. There also will be an educational component to her content, showing how to set up shelters, prepare for emergencies and how to practice good environmental protection principles.
“Some of my big picture goals is how can we get more people outside to access benefits of outdoors and how can we talk about how spending time outside really benefits our own mental health and well being,” Musselman said.
She also has a goal of connecting with others while out on the trail. Musselman said this was the “perfect opportunity” for her.
“The big thing that appealed to me was getting to spend more time at my own roots. I’ve always wanted to thru-hike the [Appalachian Trail] and I thought why not do it in 2021, this year would be the perfect year to do that,” Musselman said.
Devils Backbone Chief Operating Officer Hayes Humphries said the motivation behind the position was to document and share the experience of connecting with nature and share the stories of how people change throughout their wilderness adventures.
“We really wanted to try and export that experience that we had watching people take on this adventure and transform and be able to make that more accessible to more people and share that adventure with a wider audience,” Humphries said.
Humphries added the team received more than a 1,000 applications for the position, but what set Musselman apart was her love of the outdoors from a young age and her specialized skills in the wilderness.
While there are no solid plans for the position in the future, Humphries said Devils Backbone — tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains — has made a commitment to be a steward of environmental causes and Musselman throughout the next several months is documenting why its an important cause.
For those who want to conquer their own solo hikes, Musselman, who is tackling the next few months alone, said she recommended scaffolding the experience, starting with smaller hikes surrounded by “people who know more than you.” But at a certain point, she said it was necessary to jump off the deep end.
Musselman posts her adventures to the company’s social media sites.