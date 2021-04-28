Devils Backbone hires first chief hiking officer

Musselman will instead tackle the Appalachian Trail in pieces, among the other trails she will call home until late-August.

“I sort of have the free reigns to decide what trails I want to be on each day and how to really construct this trip,” Musselman said.

Depending on the day, Musselman says she might hike anywhere from two to 10 hours per day. Or she may take a rest day.

In addition to hiking and camping, Musselman will be taking video and photography for the brewery. There also will be an educational component to her content, showing how to set up shelters, prepare for emergencies and how to practice good environmental protection principles.

“Some of my big picture goals is how can we get more people outside to access benefits of outdoors and how can we talk about how spending time outside really benefits our own mental health and well being,” Musselman said.

She also has a goal of connecting with others while out on the trail. Musselman said this was the “perfect opportunity” for her.