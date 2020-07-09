Devils Backbone temporarily closes location after COVID-19 scare

Devils Backbone Brewing Company announced late Wednesday via its Facebook page the company is temporarily closing its Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows location.

The post states the company is closing the Roseland location out of “an abundance of caution” after two employees began experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19. These employees last worked July 5 and 6.

“The safety of our employees and guests is our top priority,” the post reads.

According to the Facebook post, staff at Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows will use this time to “thoroughly clean and sanitize the property” and also will follow any guidance from health officials.

All locations have followed local government and health officials’ guidelines up to this point, the post states.

The Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen is not affected.

Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.