Division begins search for new middle school principal

Nelson County Public Schools is on the hunt for a new person to take the helm of the county’s only middle school for the 2021-22 school year.

After seven years at Nelson Middle School, Principal Roger Dunnick announced in a letter to Nelson Middle School families he would not be returning for the next school year.

“Following much consideration, I have decided to pursue other opportunities and will therefore resign my current position at the conclusion of the current school year,” Dunnick outlined in the letter.

The division has extended a survey to Nelson County families to gather input from the community in characteristics they would like to see in a new principal and to help officials determine the best candidates. The survey is available until May 4.

Dunnick said in the letter it has been an “honor and a privilege” to serve in the role of school administrator.

“I would like to extend my most sincere gratitude to each and every one of you for entrusting me with your most precious children for the past 7 years as principal. I feel fortunate to have had this opportunity and will leave Nelson Middle School with fond memories and cherished experiences,” the letter reads.

Dunnick will complete the current school year.