East District incumbent on School Board seeks second term as write-in

Nelson County School Board member George Cheape is seeking a second term representing the East District as a write-in candidate.
Cheape in early 2019 was appointed to the seat on an interim basis following Debbie Harvey’s resignation. The board appointed him out of a pool of five candidates and he was elected to the position later that year.
Cheape said he basically is finishing up a three-year term and is running for another four years at a time when there’s a lot on Nelson County Public Schools’ plate going forward.
“There’s some things I would like to see done in the midst of COVID and other things going on,” Cheape said. “I think I bring a lot to the table as far as that goes. I’ve got some unfinished items I would like to do. I enjoy working with the group that we have.”
He said for starters, he would like to see the division take some measures to improve its career and technical education programs.
“I am hopeful as we move forward I can maybe work with other board members and work on pathways for students,” Cheape said. “I firmly believe every student should have a pathway to be successful...”
He said the trades and skills are crucial in preparing many students for the workforce immediately after graduating high school, as all are not headed to higher learning. Some may go into the military and preparing students for various careers is key, he said.
He said it’s important the school system creates a path to help all students, ensure equality and give them the tools to pursue everything they want.
“It’s my belief our job as educators… is to ready students to enter the workforce and be productive citizens,” Cheape said.
Cheape spent three years at Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center as a building trades instructor and taught high school students in areas such as carpentry, masonry, plumbing and electric.
The Nelson County School Board’s mission is to make sure students are safe and have all available opportunities, he said.
The division in August return to full-time, in-person learning five days per week following a year where students learned remotely most of the year because of the pandemic.
Cheape said he favored getting students back to in-person learning sooner, but he understands he is one of five votes on the board. He said he believes being out of school and remote is more detrimental than the in-person learning experience.
He also voiced criticism at an August board meeting of Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to reinstate the mask mandate during a surge of COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
“I think socially and mentally, and of course academically, it is detrimental to many of our students to not have been in in-person learning,” Cheape said. “We’ve missed the better part of a year out of school.”
He praised the employees of Nelson County Public Schools, many of whom have long tenures that he said is the testament to the division being a great place to work. A lifelong county resident who resides in Lovingston and graduated from the division, he said he is glad to back in service.
“I just really firmly believe every student needs to have every opportunity to be successful and our job is to facilitate to make the school system have it,” Cheape said.
He said he loves Nelson’s scenic beauty and the community spirit.
“The people in Nelson are outstanding. It’s second to none,” Cheape said. “The views in Nelson County are as outstanding as the people.”
Early voting for the Nov. 2 election is underway at the Nelson County Registrar’s Office, 571 Front St., Lovingston, until the end of the workday Oct. 30.
The Nelson County Homebuilders Association and Nelson County Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Rockfish Valley Community Center, 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton.
All candidates for state and local races, including the Virginia House of Delegates, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors and Nelson County School Board are encouraged to attend.
Nelson County School Board member Margaret Clair and Faber resident Michael Hevener are running as write-in candidates for the Central District seat on the school board.
Here are the candidates for local races on the ballot:
Central District, Board of Supervisors: Ernie Reed (incumbent) and Pamela Brice.
North District, Board of Supervisors: Tommy Harvey (incumbent) and Mary S. Cunningham. School Board: Janet Turner-Giles (incumbent).
East District, Board of Supervisors: Jesse Rutherford (incumbent).