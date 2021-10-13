East District incumbent on School Board seeks second term as write-in

Nelson County School Board member George Cheape is seeking a second term representing the East District as a write-in candidate.

Cheape in early 2019 was appointed to the seat on an interim basis following Debbie Harvey’s resignation. The board appointed him out of a pool of five candidates and he was elected to the position later that year.

Cheape said he basically is finishing up a three-year term and is running for another four years at a time when there’s a lot on Nelson County Public Schools’ plate going forward.

“There’s some things I would like to see done in the midst of COVID and other things going on,” Cheape said. “I think I bring a lot to the table as far as that goes. I’ve got some unfinished items I would like to do. I enjoy working with the group that we have.”

He said for starters, he would like to see the division take some measures to improve its career and technical education programs.

“I am hopeful as we move forward I can maybe work with other board members and work on pathways for students,” Cheape said. “I firmly believe every student should have a pathway to be successful...”