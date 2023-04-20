A Fairfax-based health care company has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by engaging in fraudulent billing activities with regards to Lovingston patients.

According to an April 19 release from the U.S Attorney’s Office, Western District of Virginia, 1st Adult & Pediatrics Healthcare Services was accused of billing Virginia Medicaid, from January 2017 through May 2021, for in-home health care services for pediatric patients who were hospitalized at the time the in-home services were billed.

“In addition, 1st Adult & Pediatrics routinely billed Virginian Medicaid for home health services that were not actually provided,” the release reads.

U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia Public Affairs Specialist Brian McGinn clarified via email those fraudulent services were performed in Lovingston.

“The Medicaid and Medicare systems are important safety nets for many in our communities, especially vulnerable patients, like the seriously ill children involved in this case. We must do our part to keep them free of waste, fraud, and abuse,” Principal Deputy U.S. Attorney Zachary Lee said in the release.

The civil settlement includes the resolution of claims against 1st Adult & Pediatrics brought under the qui tam or whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act, according to the release. Under this provision, a private party can file an action on behalf of the United States and receive a portion of the settlement if the government takes over the case and reaches a monetary agreement with the defendant.

In this case, captioned U.S. ex rel. Patterson & Williams v. 1st Adult & Pediatrics Healthcare Services, Inc., the United States and Commonwealth of Virginia intervened in the whistleblower’s case and obtained default prior to settlement.

"Those who take advantage of Virginians during some of their most vulnerable times must be held accountable. Thanks to the excellent work done by my office and our federal partners, this organization will have to answer for its illegitimate billing methods that exploited hospitalized pediatric patients," Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said in the release.