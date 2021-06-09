Firefly anticipates finishing several off-system fiber builds by end of 2021

Once make-ready work is complete, Firefly will take over the fiber construction, Wood said.

In deciding which three areas to prioritize for off the CVEC system, Wood said density and possible connections in the midst of a pandemic played a key role.

“Everywhere is equally deserving. If we could do it all at once we would do it. What we looked at were the areas — because we were still in a COVID period — we wanted to get by as many homes as possible particularly with the potential of school children needing access or people working from home so they could support their children,” Wood said.

Jesse Rutherford, chair of the Nelson County Broadband Authority, said broadband internet coming to Schuyler will be a “huge game changer,” adding he is “nothing but excited” for what internet will do for the three areas.

“This is just a continuation of our efforts and making sure we’re trying to expedite wherever we can,” Rutherford said. “Its extremely exciting to hear about these three areas which are low in income to have equal access to high speed internet just like our more urban counterparts.”

Firefly has outlined other APCo and Dominion customers who will receive service through 2024 through a total of more than a dozen projects.