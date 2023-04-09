Firefly Fiber Broadband celebrated some big numbers April 5 at Veritas Winery in Afton: 20,000 active rural accounts, more than 4,000 miles of fiber, and a more than $150 million investment for parent company Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC)’s members.

Dutch Creek resident Susan McSwain is one of those 20,000 customers, and told an audience in the Veritas ballroom what a Firefly fiber internet connection has meant to her.

“I do a lot of research online on my computer and in the before-Firefly years, I became intimately acquainted with that little buffering circle as it spun endlessly on my monitor screen,” McSwain said.

She and her husband Robert live in the second-oldest occupied home in the county, built in the 1750s and nestled in the mountains east of Lovingston.

The day they were added to the Firefly footprint, McSwain was “released from buffer circle purgatory.”

With a reliable high-speed internet connection, McSwain said she’s been able to identify and add 229 Nelson County species sightings to the Butterflies and Moths of North America online database. She’s also been able to complete extensive genealogical research, discovering what brought her ancestors from Gibraltar and Sri Lanka to Florida.

“Having Firefly is like having a planetary library on a little screen on my desk. Like a moth, I can journey through a dark night to seek yet-undiscovered shores. Thank you, Firefly and CVEC, for allowing me to access this world of wonder,” McSwain said.

She was joined by Firefly leadership, local and state elected officials, and representatives from Firefly’s contractor partners for the speaking portion of a luncheon event at Veritas to celebrate the 20,000 connections milestone.

CVEC's fiber build covers 14 counties, including rural portions of Amherst County and much of Nelson.

U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th District, called broadband connectivity an essential utility, and said with 20,000 connections, Firefly is “literally changing lives.”

“It is a privilege to support this. I will tell you this is one of the issues that has bipartisan support and it transcends all levels of government. We recognize how important this is, particularly in our rural communities, which is mostly what I represent here today,” Good said.

Senator Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg echoed his point: “Jobs, economics, businesses, information, it doesn’t know any partisanship, everybody needs it and everybody at every level has come together to help spread broadband, but you guys have gone above and beyond and created the model that a number of people are following across the Commonwealth, and I hope across the country to bring this vital service.”

Firefly Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Bruce Maurhoff acknowledged the accomplishment and spoke to the backlog of 2,500 more accounts awaiting service in areas where fiber construction is complete.

“With those still waiting, plus plans for a build of an additional 4,500 miles of fiber funded by VATI [the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative], our work is not done. But today is a day to celebrate what has been done so far and to thank those who’ve made it possible,” he said.

“This project was only possible because we had a team with the technical expertise, but also a passion for expanding broadband to people that needed it.”

Firefly and construction partner S&N Communications presented the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank with a check for $20,000 — “...in celebration of our 20,000, we’re giving you $20,000” said Firefly CEO and President Gary Wood — to supply more than 80,000 meals to the community.

Firefly, S&N Communications, and cooperative bank CoBank also made a $20,000 donation during the ceremony to the Roberta I. Harlowe Scholarship Foundation, named for Vice Chair of the CVEC Board of Directors Roberta Harlowe. The fund will be awarded in $2,000 amounts to to high schoolers in the CVEC territory, which includes the counties of Nelson, Amherst, Appomattox and Campbell.