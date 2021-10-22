Firefly Fiber Broadband grows to 10K accounts, continues countywide expansion in Nelson

Firefly Fiber Broadband, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nelson-based Central Virginia Electric Cooperative pushing for universal broadband internet coverage in the county, this month is celebrating the milestone of connecting its 10,000th account.
According to an Oct. 6 report to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, Firefly, through the first three quarters of 2021, has made gigabit speed broadband service available to more than 8,500 locations and estimates another several thousands locations in the Lovingston, Stoney Creek and Wintergreen areas have access through cable modem or fiber.
CVEC has completed construction of the Martins Store, Wintergreen, Colleen and Gladstone substations, which made gigabit speed access available to 7,085 of 8,000 cooperative locations in the county, the report states. Firefly also is making progress on substations in Piney River and Schuyler and crews close to the end of the year will begin placing fiber in those areas to include the last 1,100 CVEC locations in the county to have service available.
"We are still on schedule to have the CVEC area built out by mid-2022," the report said of the fiber network expansion efforts.
Firefly also has begun expanding access to its rate and service along the network. In Afton, service was made available to another 60 locations with 60% taking advantage of the offers and service expansion soon will offered in Lovington with significant signups anticipated, the report states.
The expansion efforts also include CVEC working with Appalachian Power Company and Dominion Energy to get broadband to other locations. Firefly has sought additional money to support the fiber project through multiple means at the federal, state and local levels, which is critical to its ability to provide gigabit speed service over a new fiber service network across rural terrain.
To offset growing capital costs and keep its investment to $30,000 per mile across multiple localities, Firefly seeks grants and incentive payments. In Nelson County, Firefly will have 132 miles of construction on APCo lines and another four miles on Dominion's, requiring a total of more than $7.5 million.
"Our rates can support the debt service for $4.1 million in these areas, so we need to find a way to offset the rest of the additional costs," the report says.
The Nelson County Broadband Authority's contribution of $1.25 million helps offset a portion of that cost.
"Firefly is committed to bridging the digital divide and it will find a way to get the construction completed in the county without asking for further county funding," the document states. "On the other hand, we are making use of every dollar we receive to keep the project moving and keep the rates low."
Nelson residents are fortunate to have had the board of supervisors make an early commitment to universal broadband, Firefly's report said.
"Nelson County and its citizens are further ahead than almost any county in the state or even in the nation in terms of broadband access," the document reads. "The CVEC members who live in Nelson are also appreciating the primary benefits of the fiber with world class electric service for rural areas, plus having access to gigabit speed internet."
The work done since before 2010 put the county in a position to reach universal broadband access earlier than the vast majority of counties, the report concluded.
"The fact that the access is available from fiber to the home with gigabit speeds puts Nelson County into a very elite status in the state and nation in terms of broadband access," the report states.