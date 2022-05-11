Fleetwood Community Center seeks public input after '$25,000 weekend'

Fleetwood Community Center Board President Florence Hernandez told everyone gathered in the Fleetwood auditorium to just spend 10 minutes dreaming.

Community and board members met at Fleetwood last Sunday to share their visions for a future restored building and ideas for how to make that happen.

At the Sunday community interest meeting, Hernandez instructed the small crowd to brainstorm on posters hanging around the room labeled with various possible functions and directions: education, recreation, historical preservation, events and partnerships.

After the activity, FCC board members presented each poster. Anne Gentry represented education — among the community’s ideas she presented were art, fitness and language classes for children and adults; a tractor safety day; and pre-college education programs.

“We have the classrooms. We have the space available,” Gentry said.

The auditorium and much of the Fleetwood school building remain unchanged since it closed its doors as a school in 1995 and reopened as a community center. According to the Fleetwood Community Center’s website, the two-and-a-half story brick building was built along Virginia 151 in Roseland in 1934. Its 14 classrooms, library, music room, office, kitchen and auditorium served students in grades one through 11 until Nelson County High School was constructed in 1955 and Fleetwood served students in grades one through seven. Fleetwood ceased operation as a school in 1995 when Tye River Elementary became the new elementary school for Fleetwood students.

Board secretary Bonnie Stevens said doors branching off the auditorium lead to classrooms. She added the ceiling tiles, which already hang high above the large space, are not original. They conceal an even higher, grander ceiling with hanging lights. That Sunday board members sat before a stage still hung with a thick velvet curtain bearing the big yellow letters ‘FES’ for Fleetwood Elementary School.

Stevens represented the recreation poster. She listed the group’s suggestions: new tennis courts, cycling events, an archery program, and a float-down-the-Tye tubing event.

Hernandez said this year’s FCC spring trail ride, held April 22 through 24, was the most successful yet.

“The most beautiful part was the collaboration,” Hernandez said ten local stores and restaurants provided food for the over 100 riders who came to camp. Volunteers cleared the 50 miles of trails and served food and drinks. Nelson County elementary, middle and high schoolers sold raffle tickets and helped with serving meals. Roberts’ Mill Works and Hill Hardware sponsored three newly installed manure pits with wheelbarrows and pitchforks to be used over the weekend and the Blue Ridge Caballeros 4-H Club sold repurposed feed sack bags.

She said FCC raised mpre than$12,000 from the event. With a current grant match from the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, “last weekend was a $25,000 weekend,” Hernandez said.

At the meeting, Hernandez presented ‘as-is’ floor plans generated by Mark Smith of Architectural Partners and Kevin Hooper of Jamerson-Lewis Construction, who both volunteered their time to map the space. She said Smith had discussed removing the newer additions to the back of the school, which currently face Virginia 151, in the interest of returning the building to its original construction. Board member Nancy Brockman said the two newer wings, containing classrooms and the schools’ kitchen, have been on the school since at least the 1950’s.

Hernandez said she wanted to gather community input “before we change the Fleetwood I grew up with.”

Hernandez said the main goal of the meeting was to create a master planning committee but added mold, lead and asbestos efforts are underway.

Board member Dale Rogers shared the group’s ideas for events: a pony show, fishing tournament, renaissance festival, Halloween corn maze, plant swap and music festival with local artists, among others.

“We can make this happen. We’ve got a good team. Words getting around,” Rogers said. “People are interested.”

