Friends of Nelson premieres documentary on fight against pipeline, turns over records

Friends of Nelson board member Ron Enders introduced the organization’s “Lessons Learned” project about its storied fight against the defunct Atlantic Coast Pipeline as a guide for communities facing similar situations.

The hour-long video interview documentary begins where the pipeline fight began: “On May 23, 2014, Dominion Energy wrote to landowners on the route of their newly planned 600-mile pipeline, informing landowners of Dominion’s intent to conduct surveys on their properties. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline was coming to Nelson County, Virginia.”

Interviewed after the “Lessons Learned” release party and screening on Oct. 1, Enders painted a picture: imagine you’re a property owner and you get a letter about a pipeline. You don’t know what direction it’s going, or if anyone else is affected, only that it will cross your property. What do you do?

For Enders, and many of the individuals featured in the documentary, the next step was knocking on his neighbors’ doors.

Friends of Nelson was one of the first groups to formally organize around halting the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline. It was canceled entirely on July 5, 2020, with Dominion and Duke energy citing environmental lawsuits and delays as having increased the estimated price tag for the project from $5 billion to $8 billion.

Enders and board member Woody Greenberg interviewed 30 people for a total of about 30 hours of film used to create the video, according to Greenberg. Participants in the ACP fight offer advice based on their experiences, creating a video guidebook for environmental and property-rights advocacy and grassroots organizing. Enders said he’s also compiling a written guide.

The video is organized into five chapters: organize, get legal help, public relations, political strategies and community perspective, and is now available in full on the Friends of Nelson website, www.friendsofnelson.com.

Friends of Nelson organizers, environmental attorneys, community activists and property owners give their expertise, even delving into detailed legal strategy. Interviewees talk about getting signatures at the farmers’ market, garnering media coverage, denying Dominion’s request to survey their properties, getting religious groups involved, creating maps, contacting local elected officials, identifying resources that pipelines can’t legally cross, and appealing to people with different backgrounds.

Property owner Richard Averitt said people joined the fight for different reasons.

“We had a common cause,” he said. “The common cause was we didn’t want the pipeline.”

That diversity, Averitt said, allowed concerned community members to also organize into smaller work groups with different areas of expertise.

“Do things that are unexpected,” former Friends of Nelson president Joanna Salidas advised. “You can’t play the game that the big guy has set out. If you play that game, you’re going to lose because, you know, they control everything and they have so much more power and resources.”

“When the people who are in those decisions, when they see that there are people caring in numbers and going to be negatively affected in numbers, then the ones who are human can make the difference in a vote. And you know, it only takes one vote sometimes,” property owner Wisteria Johnson said.

The audience for the screening, many of whom were interviewed for the project, sang along and clapped when a recording of Robin and Linda Williams singing their folk song “We Don’t Want Your Pipeline” was played: “we’re going to put a stop sign on Dominion’s pipeline. Go tell your neighbors, go tell your friends.”

Board member Jill Averitt also recognized archivist Ellen Bouton, who recently submitted two years worth of work documenting the ACP fight to the Library of Virginia.

“The records to which many of you contributed consisted of an external hard drive disk containing approximately 14,700 digital files, plus four banker boxes of paper documents, six display boards, four yard signs, three banners and a reusable ACP grocery bag handed out by Dominion as a promo which she used to store the rolled banners in,” Averitt said.

Interviewed after the event, Bouton said she knew it would be important to have a record of the community’s effort after the pipeline was canceled. The ACP’s proposed first route, which changed during the six-year struggle, crossed Afton Mountain and Bouton’s property.

The records she turned over include videos, legal documents and 8,000 photos. As part of the Library of Virginia’s collection, they’ll be available for anyone to view.