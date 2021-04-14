Funding for Nelson school consolidation study included in draft fiscal year 2022 budget

Barton in the past has noted consolidating the two elementary schools would harm quality of education in the county, a stance he restated during the meeting.

Instead of consolidation, Barton said officials should look at how to attract the best possible teachers and how to get the community and parents more involved.

Carter said the study, which would in part examine how many teachers and support staff would be needed in only a single school, could indirectly point to the quality of education in the county afterward, but Reed disagreed with that statement.

“It doesn’t at all address the quality of education which of course is what you’re talking about,” Reed said. “The price tag that goes with this does not at all evaluate whether it should be done or not on behalf of the county, the community, the children, the teachers, all the nuts and bolts that put education together, all it does is compare the costs.”

Barton said the county was “lucky” to have two elementary schools that he described as being “perfect sizes.” The initial report reviewed by supervisors last year showed the populations of both the Arrington- and Afton-based schools could soon fit into one building should enrollment decline continue.