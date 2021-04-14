Funding for Nelson school consolidation study included in draft fiscal year 2022 budget

Funding to perform a study meant to examine the feasibility of consolidating the county’s two elementary schools is included in the fiscal year 2022 draft budget, reigniting arguments that have been largely absent this past year amongst board members.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors, after a heated discussion during its March 30 budget work session, included in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget $50,000 to perform the feasibility study, which would examine consolidation of Tye River and Rockfish elementary schools. The study seeks to confirm information first gathered during an initial report made public last year.
Supervisors took up the topic as part of larger budget talks over capital outlay projects.
“The value of having two schools and having a smaller community outweighs any possible financial benefit that we could gain from having one school,” South District Supervisor Robert Barton said, later adding officials were “wasting our time” with the topic of consolidation.
Other supervisors, however, noted the inclusion of the study in next year’s budget would not itself determine the county’s course of action.
Rather, it would give supervisors the ability to make a more informed decision as officials look for answers on how they might address the “astronomical” operating costs of the school system which the county is taking the lion’s share of, as described by North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey.
“The side we’re taking on this has nothing to do with consolidating schools,” Harvey said. “We’re losing kids, we’re not cutting the budget any. You won’t believe the amount of money that this would save.”
The idea of school consolidation had been pushed to the backburner as the then-budding pandemic shifted focus to more immediate concerns.
Consolidation first came before the board in a public setting during its March 2020 meeting where supervisors reviewed a preliminary report that had been done by Lynchburg-based Architectural Partners. Supervisors during the March 2020 meeting also had voted to hold a joint meeting with the Nelson County School Board to discuss performing the study but that meeting never came to fruition.
During a joint meeting of the two boards in February, the topics of plummeting enrollment and school operating expenses was discussed at length, but there was no specific mention of the school consolidation study.
The report lists continued dropping enrollment in both elementary schools, losses in state funding and an increase in local funds needing to cover those gaps so the school division can maintain its current operations as being reasons to further consider consolidation.
Static population growth also will be unable to cover these increasing costs.
In the upcoming school year, Nelson County Public Schools is anticipating an enrollment of 1,507, a decrease of 452 students, or about 23%, since 2015, data from the Virginia Department of Education shows.
As school enrollment continues to fall and the county’s population growth remains level, the composite index — a locality’s burden to cover costs of education not payed for by the state — is projected to increase three percentage points to 56% in the next fiscal year.
That document also outlined possible paths to consolidating the two schools as well as uses for those facilities should students be moved elsewhere.
Barton, an educator for roughly 40 years in Nelson County, said he was worried the county’s population and enrollment could rebound and the public school system would be left with only a single elementary school in a county that spans more than 470 square miles.
Board of supervisors chair Ernie Reed said it was the board’s responsibility to perform this study to best decide the path education takes going forward.
“Even if it [consolidation] shouldn’t hold up we would have done the most responsible thing to do which is to figure out if it should be done or not,” Reed said, also noting he agreed with Barton’s views on education.
According to County Administrator Steve Carter, the county’s population is projected to either remain at its current level or decline by 2030.
Barton in the past has noted consolidating the two elementary schools would harm quality of education in the county, a stance he restated during the meeting.
Instead of consolidation, Barton said officials should look at how to attract the best possible teachers and how to get the community and parents more involved.
Carter said the study, which would in part examine how many teachers and support staff would be needed in only a single school, could indirectly point to the quality of education in the county afterward, but Reed disagreed with that statement.
“It doesn’t at all address the quality of education which of course is what you’re talking about,” Reed said. “The price tag that goes with this does not at all evaluate whether it should be done or not on behalf of the county, the community, the children, the teachers, all the nuts and bolts that put education together, all it does is compare the costs.”
Barton said the county was “lucky” to have two elementary schools that he described as being “perfect sizes.” The initial report reviewed by supervisors last year showed the populations of both the Arrington- and Afton-based schools could soon fit into one building should enrollment decline continue.
“I think calling it luck takes away from the expertise that people have put into play to get what we have. If you want to have a perfect scenario then let’s go back to seven schools,” West District Supervisor David Parr said.