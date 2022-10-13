Grant to help establish Nelson drug court program

The Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has secured a nearly $700,000 federal grant to establish an adult drug court in the county, the culmination of a yearlong effort to get the program off the ground.

The $699,640 grant is administered through the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Fiscal Year 2022 Adult Drug Court Discretionary Program and will provide for four years of staffing, supplies and other activities for the drug court, the commonwealth's attorney's office announced Oct. 11.

Nelson County Drug Court stakeholders attended National Association of Drug Court Professionals training in March, and in May the county’s drug court program was approved by the Supreme Court’s Drug Treatment Court Advisory Committee, according to a release.

“The Nelson County Drug Court will accept non-violent substance-using felony defendants into an 18-month intensive program designed to promote sobriety and reduce repeat offenses. In order to graduate, participants in the Court will have to demonstrate extended sobriety, seek and maintain employment, and lead a crime-free life in order to have their charges reduced or dismissed,” the release reads.

Nelson Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford appeared before the Board of Supervisors on Oct. 11 to make the announcement and thank the board for its support.

“It has been a tremendous effort that will help the citizens of Nelson County. It will take away a lot of the burden of the citizens having to pay for drug court as this grant pays for a vast majority of the services,” Rutherford said.

The Nelson drug court will meet and operate from the Nelson County Courthouse and seeks to serve about 75 participants over the four-year grant period, according to the Bureau of Justice Assistance website.

Judge Michael Doucette will serve as drug court judge and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Will Flory will act as de facto coordinator until a coordinator is hired. Region Ten Community Services Board will provide treatment services for participants.

The minimum length of the program is 14 months but the Drug Court Planning Committee anticipates most participants will complete the program in about 18 months.

“Drug court is just a tool my office will be using. Drug court is for addicts ... It’s not for drug dealers. It’s not for violent offenders. It will be a tool to help people break their addiction,” Rutherford told supervisors.

“It will help with the services we offer because people will be in the cycle less, in the courts less, using services less if they’re able to beat their addiction," he said. "And it will help us free up more resources to go after traffickers, to go after violent offenders, and it will also free up some space in the jail.”

Rutherford noted in the release his office deals with the disease of addiction every day and implementing a drug court has been a priority in striving to bring long-term rehabilitation for addicts and healing for affected families.

"This will help create a healthier and more prosperous Nelson County."