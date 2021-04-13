Gubernatorial candidate Snyder makes campaign stop in Nelson County

“I think it will take an outsider like Pete to have any success winning the governorship and to me it’s not so much Republican as it is his ability to bring in independents,” said Scott, who considers himself an independent.

Carlton Ballowe, chair of the Nelson County Republican Committee, said he attended the event to support the party despite the committee not being able to officially endorse a candidate until after the nomination process.

Ballowe said with a field of candidates who align on most issues, he was looking for a way to differentiate one from the other.

“Whereas every other one in recent memory, I have picked a horse fairly early on and stayed with it, but I haven't been able to do that in this case,” Ballowe said.

In speaking with Snyder, Ballowe asked if the gubernatorial candidate supports a convention of the states through Article 5 of the Constitution, which gives states the power to amend the document. He said a fundamental change is needed to reign in the federal government.

“I think we’re on the verge of going over a cliff and we have to roll the dice, even if there are some risks associated with a convention of the states,” Ballowe said.