How Nelson County jury trials have changed during the pandemic

Perhaps the most notable change, jury trials will be held in the county's newer general district courtroom rather than the historic circuit courtroom.

The document states that, due to the circuit courtroom's small size and tight quarters, it is "not adaptable to jury trials in the time of COVID-19."

In the Circuit courtroom, the jury sits below and in front of the judge facing the witness stand with attorney's tables flanking either side and a small spectators' gallery separated by railing.

There is a spectators' balcony, but the public is not permitted access due to safety reasons.

Masks or face coverings also are mandated for any person entering the courthouse and must stay on at all times unless specifically excused by the presiding judge.

Any person removing their mask will be required to stay more than 10 feet from others, exceeding the typical 6-foot rule seen in most cases.

When testifying, witnesses may remove their mask or face covering so the jury can see the witnesses' faces, as long as they meet the 10-foot distancing requirement. The court may also grant an attorney permission to remove their facemask if it impedes the lawyer's ability to communicate with the witness or the court.