Husband and wife duo bringing wood-fired pizzas to Wintergreen

The centerpiece of the new Wintergreen restaurant Fire & Frost is an enormous wood-fired pizza oven behind the service counter. It’s a functional work of art, decorated with shards of orange, gray and green tile that spell out the eatery’s logo on one side.

Ellen Walden said her husband, head chef Jared Walden, built the oven inside the former DeVine Cafe building because it’s far too big to fit through the door. He stuccoed, tiled, and grouted it himself and also demolished the old cabinetry to make way for a modern bar, bakery case and pizza-making space.

The couple hail from Newport News originally but hope to have found their niche at Wintergreen Resort, serving breakfast pizzas and pastries, espresso drinks and made-to-order wood-fired pizzas from the mountain top.

Jared said Fire & Frost pizzas are 100% wood-fired — no “cheating” with an added gas burner, and “...kind of like if you’re smoking meats in a smoker you have to keep adding pieces of wood in every 30, 40 minutes — it’s a process.”

He explained wood-fired pizza ovens cook at a much higher temperature — about 700 degrees — than the 500 to 550 degrees a standard pizza oven cooks at, creating a different style of crust and imparting a slight smoky flavor. Once inside the oven, a pizza has to be rotated at quarter turns for even cooking.

The Waldens aren’t skimping on ingredients either, using San Marzano tomatoes, cheeses and double 0 pizza flour imported from Italy — “...just using higher-end ingredients overall, trying to elevate the pizza,” Jared said. He also talked about experimenting with toppings; there’s a green tomato pizza on the menu to simulate fried green tomatoes. The pizza dough is created using a two-day, multi-step fermentation process so that Jared said he has to always be thinking ahead, and while the restaurant is closed Mondays the couple expect to spend every day of the week in the kitchen.

Jared was the kitchen manager at the Newport News Carrabba’s Italian Grill for about seven years and has co-owned other Tidewater-local restaurants.

A friend who manages several Wintergreen properties complained about a lack of restaurant and breakfast options on the mountain, and when the opportunity presented itself, he partnered with the couple to develop Fire & Frost.

The Waldens prepped he day before their grand opening on Jan. 20. Jared was making the dough for his morning bun recipe, which he described as sort of like a citrusy cinnamon roll.

“We’re really, really excited to hit the ground running,” Ellen said.

Fire & Frost is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The Waldens are the only employees now but are looking to hire a cashier.