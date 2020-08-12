Instructional plan reveals details of return to school for NCPS students, families

Nelson County Public Schools’ Return To School Instructional Plan reveals details of an anticipated return to school in a 100% online or virtual format.
A review of the roughly 30-page document, which was submitted to the Virginia Department of Education July 31 ahead of the division’s Aug. 24 return to school start date, indicates what student and teacher schedules will look like as well as the technological and training resources are available to families.
During a recent special called meeting of the Nelson County School Board, the board — after more than three hours of deliberation and consideration of feedback from stakeholders — approved in a 4-1 vote a leveled approach to reopening NCPS. In Level 1 the first nine weeks of instruction, NCPS will operate in an entirely online format, offering in-person instruction only to special education students or students with individualized education programs.
“The NCPS Return to School Task Force has developed a plan that is cautious, but also creates opportunities to transition to a less restrictive model if local data trends and public health guidance indicate it would be safe to do so,” the document reads.
During the first quarter, virtual learning will require students to access new instructional materials either offline or online. According to the planning document, instruction in during the online format will consist of:
- live, real-time instruction by teachers as well as digital course work
- daily attendance to be monitored according to guidelines provided by VDOE
- Graded assignments
- mirrors pacing of a school schedule
- students will be accountable for new instruction
- students receive a school-issued computer or tablet
- MiFi Hotspot devices available as needed, and
- services for students with special needs will be provided.
All grade levels will experience periods of both synchronous learning — online, interactive learning occurring at the same time but not in the same place — and asynchronous learning — digital learning in which the student learns from instruction not occurring in person or in real time, such as a pre-recorded lesson.
Sample schedules also indicate across all grade levels Monday through Thursday will consist a mix of synchronous or asynchronous instruction while students will utilize the entire day on Friday to complete assignments. Teachers will be available for office hours to connect with individual students directly five days per week at the request of either students or families.
The estimated total hours students will spend on both synchronous and asynchronous learning per day are two hours starting at the Pre-K level, up to four and a half hours at grades nine through 12, according to the document.
The document states in order to help facilitate online education, NCPS will provide technology training opportunities to both students and families, but it does not include information on when those trainings will take place.
The document also provides a list of ways families who lack reliable internet connection at home to connect online. MiFi Hotspot devices are available for check out, but there must be reliable cell phone service for the devices to work; Firefly Fiber Broadband has opened four hubs for internet access in the county; and each of the four schools will be open one night per week for families to access internet to download assignments as needed onto student devices with internet access available 24 hours per day, seven days per week from the parking lots of each building.
Also listed is a Community Business Partners Resource List to be posted to the division’s website by mid-August, the document reads. This will include businesses across the county willing to provide space at certain times for families to access internet and remote learning.
After the first nine weeks of instruction and as health conditions in the county allow, NCPS will move into Level 2, which is a hybrid format consisting of two days in person and two days remotely. Students will be split into two cohorts and will rotate on and off days. One day of the week, according to the plan, will be used for deep cleaning of school facilities. All eventually leading to Level 3, which will be traditional, in person instruction in the school building five days per week.
A disclaimer in the document notes the instructional plan provides current guidelines and may change as “situations and information changes.”
