Instructional plan reveals details of return to school for NCPS students, families

Nelson County Public Schools’ Return To School Instructional Plan reveals details of an anticipated return to school in a 100% online or virtual format.

A review of the roughly 30-page document, which was submitted to the Virginia Department of Education July 31 ahead of the division’s Aug. 24 return to school start date, indicates what student and teacher schedules will look like as well as the technological and training resources are available to families.

During a recent special called meeting of the Nelson County School Board, the board — after more than three hours of deliberation and consideration of feedback from stakeholders — approved in a 4-1 vote a leveled approach to reopening NCPS. In Level 1 the first nine weeks of instruction, NCPS will operate in an entirely online format, offering in-person instruction only to special education students or students with individualized education programs.

“The NCPS Return to School Task Force has developed a plan that is cautious, but also creates opportunities to transition to a less restrictive model if local data trends and public health guidance indicate it would be safe to do so,” the document reads.

During the first quarter, virtual learning will require students to access new instructional materials either offline or online. According to the planning document, instruction in during the online format will consist of: