Invasive spotted lanternfly sighted in Arrington

With its wings folded, the adult spotted lanternfly is easily camouflaged in textured, gray tree bark. It’s when the insect spreads its wings, revealing bright red hindwings dotted with black, that it looks more distinct — even pretty.

But a spotted lanternfly likely isn’t a welcome sight for a fruit or vegetable farmer: according to Nelson County Extension Agent Grace Monger, the insect can wipe out an entire vineyard in about a year.

Monger has been monitoring the invasive species’ presence in the area and reported to the board of supervisors in July that Augusta, Albemarle, Rockingham and Rockbridge counties and the city of Lynchburg had been added to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) quarantine. Businesses in the quarantined areas are required to obtain a permit from VDACS and inspect regulated articles leaving the quarantined areas to ensure they’re not spreading any life stage of the spotted lanternfly.

Monger returned to the board of supervisors in August with worse news: the spotted lanternfly is here, in Nelson County. Monger told the board Aug. 9 about a positive identification in Arrington two weeks previously.

She clarified via an Aug. 10 email to the Nelson County Times there have been three spotted lanternfly locations reported to the Nelson Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) office so far and three locations reported to VDACS, all in the Arrington ZIP code.

“I’m on top of it, extension’s on top of it, VDACS is on top of it. We’re doing everything we can to protect producers and educate the public on it,” Monger told the board.

Native to China, India, Japan, Korea and Vietnam, the spotted lanternfly was first sighted in the state in Frederick County in January 2018, according to the VCE and U.S. Department of Agriculture websites. The lanternfly feeds on a variety of fruit, ornamental and woody trees. The Tree of Heaven, another invasive species, is its preferred host. After the August meeting, Monger described how spotted lanternflies can destroy entire orchards, draining plants with their piercing, sucking mouths.

Spotted lanternflies cannot fly long distances but are excellent hitchhikers. The quarantine aims to stop infested material and material with egg masses from crossing county lines.

According to Monger, Nelson is not under quarantine until the full lifecycle of the insect is reported, but, “from what I’ve seen we do have a reproducing population.”

Early nymphs look like black beetles with white spots; fully grown nymphs have red and black stripes and white spots. Monger said the one-inch long adult lanternfly is what will be visible now. In about a month, spotted lanternflies start laying egg masses that look like a thumb-sized smear of mud. One egg mass can have 30 to 50 eggs and should be smashed and scraped from its surface, according to USDA.

“The biggest threat is to the commercial horticulture industry, but they’re well prepared for it. The most important thing to do is stop the spread. Citizens can be helpful by keeping an eye out for the pest, reporting it to their local VCE office when it is found, and squashing it,” Monger wrote.

She added the Extension Master Gardeners are maintaining eight traps in various locations in the county to track the spread.

The insect could threaten the county’s grape, orchard and logging industries.

“Our concern level is continuing to grow as we hear about more cases in our local area, but we have known this was coming for some time now so it certainly isn’t a surprise,” Tessa Riley of Lovingston Winery wrote in an Aug. 10 email. The winery is a wedding venue and commercial grower, producing a variety of wines from grapes on its 11.5-acre vineyard.

Riley said her team is monitoring the vineyard for signs of spotted lanternfly daily and communicating with VCE for updated data and educational materials. She added Lovingston Winery is doing its best to eradicate the Tree of Heaven and other potential host targets from the property, especially near the vineyard.

Riley said her team remains optimistic.

“The Virginia wine industry is a close-knit community. We feel lucky to be a part of it and find comfort in the fact that we can all put our heads together to come up with solutions and share findings,” Riley said.

Al Weed runs Lovingston’s Mountain Cove Vineyards and commented via an Aug. 10 email. He said he does a lot of scouting but hasn’t seen any spotted lanternfly yet.

“My understanding is that they become most dangerous to vines when they lay eggs on the vines,” Weed wrote. He said his winery should be able to observe and respond to the lanternfly at this stage.

Monger told the board to direct questions to her and, in an interview after the meeting, requested any more sightings be reported to her. Monger’s office is housed in Lovingston’s Nelson Center at 8445 Thomas Nelson Highway.