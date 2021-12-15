It's snow time: Wintergreen kicks off ski season

Wintergreen opened Dec. 11 for a winter preview weekend a few weeks after the Nelson County resort began snowmaking.

“We are excited to preview our snow product for our most loyal stakeholders, and it is all thanks to our Mountain Operations team who took advantage of every second of snowmaking opportunity,” said Jay Gamble, the resort’s general manager. “Mother Nature threw us some curve balls and our teams were able to catch them all. We look forward to continuing our aggressive snowmaking efforts to announce an official opening day for all.”

In an effort to manage the ongoing COVID-19 risk for the 2021-22 winter season, Wintergreen Resort asks guests to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which recommend wearing masks indoors, whether vaccinated or not, and at all times if unvaccinated.

Guests are reminded to social distance and remain six feet apart from other guests and staff and should regularly wash their hands or use hand sanitizer when washing is not possible. Lifts will operate at full capacity and masks are not required while riding or waiting in lines, according to the resort.

Guests should utilize contactless pick-up boxes and the resort’s mobile app for food and beverage orders whenever possible.

Mission: Four’dable Quad Packs of unrestricted lift tickets are available online through Dec. 19 for $279. Lift tickets for resort lodging guests are $49 for adults and $39 for youth. Wintergreen Club Member lift ticket are $39 for adults, $29 for youth and $49 for guests of members.

The most up-to-date conditions, lift operations, and trail openings will be on Wintergreen Resort’s Mountain Report at www.wintergreenresort.com. All operations are weather permitting.

Wintergreen, which spans 11,000 acres on the eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has amenities that include 45 holes of golf, alpine skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing, a tennis program with 22 courts, a full-service mountaintop spa. Outdoor recreation includes 37 miles of hiking trails, fly fishing, swimming in three pools and a lake, and a variety of dining options.

The resort also features 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor function space, audiovisual services, an award-winning banquet department, and experienced conference service professionals. In addition to events for corporations, nonprofit organizations and government entities, the resort hosts more than 40 weddings per year plus other social and cultural happenings.

The resort will host a new year’s eve fireworks display at 10 p.m. Dec. 31 on the Blue Ridge Terrace to ring in 2022.

For more information visit www.wintergreenresort.com.

