'It's time to retire': With six-year struggle now behind them, some opponents of ACP moving on

Other times, it might be just a quarter of that. Her time invested changed as her role did, too.

Wellman said a typical workload for him during this quiet time consists of about 15 hours per week.

“It’s been a major undertaking,” Wellman said. “I think it’s fair to say it’s like a half-time job for me.

Full stop

Bouton said she and Enders were beginning to hope — something they usually were cautious to do — the pipeline would be canceled, but they were too afraid they’d actually “won” before the news was official.

When the thing they had been afraid to say aloud — the pipeline was canceled — had happened, there was a sense of excitement, but not so much surprise.

Announced in early July 2020, Dominion had pulled the plug on the 42-inch-wide natural gas pipeline after being mired in court challenges. At the time of its cancellation, the project was more than three years behind schedule and more than $3 billion over budget.

Federal courts in Montana had also thrown out a national federal water quality permit that the ACP relied upon to cross hundreds of waterbodies in its path, leaving the project with no clear path to completion.