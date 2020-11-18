Judge denies bond for Charlottesville man charged in robbery, malicious wounding case

A Charlottesville man facing a litany of charges stemming from a September 2017 home robbery and malicious wounding was denied his third attempt at bond on Nov. 10 in Nelson Circuit Court.
Billy James Sites, 41, was arrested along with two other people — Brandon Garrison and William Hope — in connection with the early-morning robbery of a Schuyler residence and assault that left the victim severely injured and rendering one of their arms “lifeless,” Nelson County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Erik Laub said.
When deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office met with the victim, they noted visible bruising to the face, blood and other small injuries in addition to the damage to the victim’s shoulder and arm, Laub said. The victim subsequently was transported to the hospital for their injuries.
Laub said the victim called 911 from a neighbor’s house because his telephone line had been tampered with.
Sites, who appeared in court Nov. 10, faces more than 20 charges, including two counts of grand larceny, two counts of abduction and extortion, two counts of destruction of property, two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of robbery of a residence and one count of damaging a phone line to prevent contacting authorities.
Sites’ father, Cecil Sites, told the court he suffers from medical issues and is in need of help around the house, although he said he was capable of taking care of himself. The elder Sites said his son would be able to stay in the home if he was granted bond.
Laub said he didn’t feel the father’s circumstances warranted Sites’ release from custody while awaiting trial.
Despite the defendant’s roughly 19-month stint in incarceration following his April 2019 arrest, Nelson Circuit Court Judge Michael Doucette denied the defendant’s bond appeal, stating he did not feel Cecil Sites’ circumstances were enough of a material change to justify the younger Sites’ release. Doucette also noted the defendant’s previous criminal history in his decision, which included eight different instances of not obeying court orders.
When asked by Doucette to review the evidence in the case, Laub said he expects the victim will testify he was asleep in his home when he was awoken by more than one individual, all wearing masks to conceal their identity, confirming he could recall at least two intruders.
The victim was forcibly removed from their bed and sprayed with pepper spray. A pink pepper spray canister was recovered at the scene by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and sent off for analysis was linked to Sites and Garrison, Laub said.
Sites’ defense attorney, Paul Valois, rebuked evidence and testimony placing the defendant at the scene, noting the pink canister was the only physical evidence that could establish his presence there. Valois said Garrison had lied about parts of his statement to authorities and also told authorities he stole items from Sites, including the pink canister.
Laub said the victim would testify a struggle occurred, resulting in blows dealt to their face and arm before being restrained to the bed and grilled for the location of drugs, guns and money. Laub added the victim told law enforcement they were missing guns, marijuana and electronics from the home.
A search of Garrison’s Facebook page by the sheriff’s office revealed statements about selling items taken from the home, Laub said. After Garrison was arrested, his statements connected Sites to the robbery.
According to Laub, Garrison has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the 2017 incident and is awaiting sentencing. Hope has been charged and his case still is pending, Laub said.
Sites awaits a jury trial in Nelson County currently scheduled in January. Jury trials have not been held in Nelson County since March because of the pandemic.
