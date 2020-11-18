Judge denies bond for Charlottesville man charged in robbery, malicious wounding case

A Charlottesville man facing a litany of charges stemming from a September 2017 home robbery and malicious wounding was denied his third attempt at bond on Nov. 10 in Nelson Circuit Court.

Billy James Sites, 41, was arrested along with two other people — Brandon Garrison and William Hope — in connection with the early-morning robbery of a Schuyler residence and assault that left the victim severely injured and rendering one of their arms “lifeless,” Nelson County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Erik Laub said.

When deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office met with the victim, they noted visible bruising to the face, blood and other small injuries in addition to the damage to the victim’s shoulder and arm, Laub said. The victim subsequently was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Laub said the victim called 911 from a neighbor’s house because his telephone line had been tampered with.

Sites, who appeared in court Nov. 10, faces more than 20 charges, including two counts of grand larceny, two counts of abduction and extortion, two counts of destruction of property, two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of robbery of a residence and one count of damaging a phone line to prevent contacting authorities.