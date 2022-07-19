Juvenile charged in Nelson County shooting

A juvenile is charged with attempted murder and other offenses related to a July 18 shooting, according to authorities.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of shots fired and disorder from the 2100 block of Grape Lawn Drive in Lovingston, about two miles from where the road intersects with U.S. 29, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The juvenile suspect is held at the Lynchburg Detention Center and is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, shooting at or throwing missiles at a car, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, felonious property damage and reckless handling of a firearm.

Deputies found evidence of a physical confrontation and shots fired into a vehicle at the site. One man and one juvenile were injured during the physical confrontation and the man was transported for further medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This appears to be an isolated incident based on the information gathered at this point and there are no known threats to the community,” the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said.

- Emma Martin