'Keep moving forward': Nelson County High School celebrates Class of 2022

Stormy conditions earlier in the day did not put a damper on graduation plans as Nelson County High School celebrated the Class of 2022 on May 27.

Family, friends and supporters cheered and applauded loudly as students walked from the side entrance of the high school’s gymnasium.

NCHS recognized 134 graduates. Some students are attending college this fall, some students are joining the armed forces and others are beginning full-time employment.

Four student speakers at the ceremony reflected on their experiences with their classmates and the help they received from family and teachers.

Honor students Brianna Harlow and Maxwell Schneider left the graduating class with two pieces of advice. Harlow encouraged her peers to be confident and not let anyone stand in the way of things they want to pursue. Schneider encouraged classmates to have fun and do something they love.

Salutatorian Hannah Victor thanked her counselor, teachers and family for pushing her to take rigorous courses and gave special thanks to her mom.

“Without her pushing me to do my best in my upper-level courses, I would have never taken those classes,” Victor said. “Because of her, I took those courses and made amazing friends and got to work with great educators.”

Valedictorian Katie Powell reflected on her time in calculus class, the accomplishments of the basketball team and winning the state championship at the One Act Theater Festival.

“Dr. Seuss once said, ‘You’re off to great places, today is your day, your mountain is waiting so get on your way,’ Powell said. “But I hope that we all remember the memories of Nelson County and that these mountains will always be our home.”

Principal Kevin Walker started his address to students by giving the graduating class credit. He mentioned all the adversity students had to overcome such as hybrid learning, virtual learning, missing sports and missing junior prom. The principal posed a question to the graduating class: “How will you move forward in life?”

“Life at times will be easy and other times there will be some bumps in the road along the way,” Walker said. “My first bit of advice for you is to always believe in yourself.”

Walker told the graduates that they will encounter different forms of adversity, negativity and jealousy in their lives, but it’s important to continue to move forward.

Walker recalled a story when he was walking across a parking lot in Blacksburg at a time when he had no clue of what his next chapter in life would look like. He said a lady he had never met before told him a Martin Luther King Jr. quote that Walker still displays in his garage today: “The ultimate measure of a person is not where they stand in moments of comfort and convenience but where they stand in times of controversy and challenge.”

Walker left students with five things to think about the next morning: learn to be patient, don’t let your wants outweigh your needs in life, don’t let your pride get in the way of your success, don’t be afraid to fail, and always trust and believe in yourself at all times.

“Whatever life throws at you, remember that you can achieve your dreams by putting forth a great effort every day,” Walker told the graduates. “Remember you are Nelson strong. Go Governors.”

