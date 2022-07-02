Kids Grow Green Campers stop to study the flowers at Sweet Briar College

Little scientists, farmers and nature-lovers in training were spread out across Sweet Briar College's wildflower field on June 24.

The children weren’t in the field to pick flowers or just enjoy the nice summer day — they were doing serious work.

Campers in the first ever Kids Grow Green Camp had come to the wildflower field from a tour of the Sweet Briar greenhouse. Ecology professor Linda Fink helped students identify flowers and insects to collect data on which flowers were attracting the greatest variety of insects.

That Friday was the final day of Kids Grow Green Camp, sponsored by the Nature Foundation at Wintergreen, and campers took a field trip to Sweet Briar in Amherst for a day of hands-on learning.

After the activity, Fink asked the students to review their research and tell her what flowers were visited by the most insects. Yaretzy Barragan-Ortiz told Fink bumblebees had visited black-eyed Susans, sunflowers and clover and Henry Wright told the professor honeybees liked the beebalm.

Kathie Driscoll is the education director for the Nature Foundation at Wintergreen and helped organize funding to make the camp possible. Driscoll said she was surprised at how many campers had signed up — 50 in total — and impressed with their engagement and knowledge.

“These guys are asking so many awesome questions,” Driscoll said from the wildflower field, where a nearby group of campers in white T-shirts were listening raptly to Fink.

Driscoll said many campers already knew the names of the flowers Fink was telling them about. Nelson County High School Science Department chair and teacher Lindsey Hill added one camper told her she already knew about milkweed because her 3rd grade teacher “already taught me that.”

Hill explained the Kids Grow Green Camp is the third and final week of the Nelson County Public Schools Excel Academy summer enrichment opportunity, open to Rockfish River and Tye River Elementary's 2nd through 5th grade students.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.