Local cooperative refunds $321K to members

Central Virginia Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has authorized $321,390 in capital credit refunds to cooperative member-owners.

Refunds were issued this month, making 2021 the 12th consecutive year that Nelson County-based CVEC has issued capital credit refunds reaching a total of $20.5 million returned to members.

CVEC is a not-for-profit cooperative that allocates any revenues above expenses to its member-owners in the form of patronage capital. Patronage capital represents the members’ ownership and investment in the cooperative for each year the member received electric service. This patronage capital is eventually returned to members in the form of capital credit payments.

Vice president and chief financial officer Tina Mallia explained in a news release, “One of the many benefits of belonging to a Cooperative is that all profits are allocated to its members each year. These profits are invested in Cooperative plant and eventually refunded to members in the form of cash or a bill credit.”

The refunds this year will be used to retire 100% of the patronage capital allocations from 2000 and 5% from 2020, according to the release. Those funds were distributed in December to members by mailed check if the refund was $100 or above, or as a bill credit for refunds below $100.

Members may learn more about this feature of the cooperative business model at https://www.mycvec.com/my-account/capital-credits-estate-refunds. The site also includes a list of unclaimed capital credit refunds, the result of previously mailed checks that were not cashed or were returned to CVEC due to an outdated mailing address.

Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is a member-owned, not-for-profit, electric utility serving over 38,000 homes, farms and businesses in the rural portions of 14 Virginia counties. CVEC is proud to be a Four-Star Cooperative for Service Excellence certified by the Touchstone Energy Service Excellence Program. CVEC is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information, visit www.mycvec.com.