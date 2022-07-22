Local online honey business opens storefront in Arrington

Nelson County business owner George Hatchell started selling his Love of Honey products online in 2020 and credits the pandemic with much of his success.

“When the world stopped, I suddenly had time to play with new ideas. I published a Kickstarter campaign for the equipment to produce chocolate-covered honey and the response was so overwhelming that I knew I was on the right track,” Hatchell said in a July 18 news release.

Now, Nelson County residents and visitors will also be able to purchase Hatchell’s gourmet honey condiments and confections from a retail location in Arrington. Love of Honey is celebrating the new shop — located in the former Thai Siam restaurant building at 4137 Tye Brook Highway — with a grand opening event July 30.

“Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon, visitors can explore hundreds of honey-based treats produced on-site and enjoy tastings of creamed honey, confections, and more until 4 p.m.," the news release reads.

Hatchell is a photographer-turned-professional beekeeper and has more than 20 years of beekeeping experience. Hatchell expanded Love of Honey's menu but found it difficult to keep up with the growing online demand. He decided it was time to find a larger production and retail space.

Hatchell of the new store: “The place had once been an apple warehouse, so I found the perfect combination of commercial kitchens, a storefront, and plenty of room for storage — with a gorgeous view.”

Love of Honey produces chocolates, fudge, honey-nut butters, creamed honeys and honeys from a variety of nectar sources.

“As a tribute to their new home in the Blue Ridge, George and his bees even teamed up to create Nelson County Harvest Fudge — a treat that features local apples, and of course, honey,” the press release reads.

Festivities will continue after 4 p.m. at neighboring Blue Mountain Barrel House with live music by R.E.M. cover band Dead Letter Officers.