Looking back on 2021: A year of vaccines, milestones and pressing on through pandemic

JANUARY

Following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th District, opposed impeaching former President Donald Trump. The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump on a single article, “incitement of insurrection,” becoming the first president in American history to be impeached twice. Good, who represents Nelson County, took to the House floor to praise Trump and his policies. “This action will only serve to further offend the 75 million people who voted for President Trump and further deepen the division within our nation as we try to move forward with a peaceful transition of power,” Good said. His predecessor, Nelson County businessman Denver Riggleman, said in an interview the Republican Party is based on one thing, which is Trump. “And I despise authoritarianism, and so if it’s all based on one human being and the litmus test is not policy or ideas but loyalty and fealty to one individual, I’m not your huckleberry.”

The Piney River Volunteer Fire Department took the unprecedented action of canceling its annual flagship fundraiser, the Chitterling Supper, because of the pandemic. It marked the first time in 63 years the Piney River department has not put on the annual event, which typically takes place the third Saturday in February. It was a “heartbreaking” decision for the department and the community, according to Patricia Massie, president of the PRVFD Ladies Auxiliary.

FEBRUARY

After more than seven years since her disappearance, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office announced the remains of Alexis Murphy were found. Alexis went missing Aug. 3, 2013, after visiting a gas station in Lovingston. Randy Allen Taylor, her convicted killer, is serving two life sentences in connection with her abduction and murder. “We were finally able to bring Alexis home,” Nelson County Sheriff David Hill said. “It just means the world to us.” The remains were located Dec. 3, 2020, on private property near Stagebridge Road, along U.S. 29 in Lovingston. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office received positive identification of the remains on Feb. 5. Stagebridge Road intersects with U.S. 29 roughly three and a half miles from the Lovingston gas station where she went missing. In a Murphy’s family said, “Our family is so grateful for the continuing love, support and prayers for Alexis and our family over the past 7 years. While we have been grieving the loss of Alexis since 2013, we remained hopeful that she would be found alive and well. Alexis was the fashionista, athlete and joker of our family; we were blessed to have loved her for 17 years and her memory will continue to live on through us all.” On June 5, what would have been her 25th birthday, family and friends gathered on the field at Nelson County High School to celebrate Alexis’s life.

MARCH

Nelson County Public Schools began a phased approach to hybrid learning, bringing back hundreds of pre-K through third grade students whose families opted to bring them back into the buildings. Under hybrid learning, students are split into two cohorts, referred to as A and B. Each cohort attended classes in person two days per week, but on different days. The other three days of the week, students learned remotely. Rockfish River Elementary School Principal Crystal Choate said she couldn’t be happier to have at least some of the students back in the building. Many of them had not set foot inside since March 2020. “I think that it’s just a level of excitement, because with our kids comes a lot of energy and really in anticipation of their return you could feel that heightened sense of excitement that typically comes with the first day of school,” Choate said of the return. The Nelson division brought back other students later in the month.

Dozens of residents from both Amherst and Nelson counties, including elected officials from each, gathered for the first stakeholders meeting of a proposed agriculture complex shared by both counties. Elected officials from Amherst and Nelson Supervisors compiled a list of priorities for the would-be complex, include career and technical education, supporting local farmers, having space for events or for regional fairgrounds and self-sustaining facility. “There’s a lot of ideas on the table and it’s a whole lot of work involved to get this done and what we’re asking for today is for a commitment from whoever’s willing to be some of the boots on the ground to get this pushed through,” said Chris Bryant, a member of the Amherst County Agricultural Committee, at the March 10 meeting at Amherst Middle School. Officials are looking at a potential 301-acre farm in Amherst County near the Tye River Bridge as a potential location. A feasibility study is underway both counties’ governing boards approved later in the year.

Almost a year since the first reported case of COVID-19 in Virginia on March 7, 2020, the Wintergreen Fire and Rescue partnered with Blue Ridge Health District for a vaccine clinic March 4. According to Curtis Sheets, chief of the Wintergreen department, a combination of Virginia Department of Health, Wintergreen staff and volunteers from the Medical Reserve Corps administered 200 Moderna vaccines to mostly individuals older than the age of 65. The March 4 clinic in Nellysford was the first time the department has hosted such an event and also marked one of the first clinics for individuals ages 65 and older in Nelson County, according to the health district’s spokeswoman.

Woodson’s Mill, a circa-1790s four-story structure in Nelson County, resumed operations following a roughly three-month mandatory closure that came about when historic traditions clashed with modern regulations. Deep Roots Milling, which operates the water-powered mill, in late 2020 was ordered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to cease operations because the mill did not comply with recently adopted food safety regulations. According to Charlie Wade, a sixth-generation miller who took over operations, Deep Roots Milling was allowed to resume milling in early March, but the closure killed “a lot of momentum” they had going into the winter. “2020 was a rough year and 2021 was a rough start,” Wade said of both the pandemic and three-month closure. “If you stop operating this mill, it’s basically going to fall apart. That was a driving factor for us to push on VDACS and get this back open.” Michael Wallace, director of communications for the agency, said the change in ownership at Woodson’s Mill triggered a routine pre-opening inspection from VDACS’ Office of Food and Safety in November. As a result of that inspection, staff found “several areas where the business failed to meet food safety requirements” outlined in current Virginia laws and recently updated associated regulations, Wallace said. The mill was cleared to resume operations once staff verified corrective action had been taken.

APRIL

The Blue Ridge Health District entered phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution, making any person ages 16 and older eligible to receive a vaccine.

Funding to perform a study meant to examine the feasibility of consolidating the county’s two elementary schools was included in the fiscal year 2022 budget. The Nelson County Board of Supervisors, after a heated discussion during a budget work session, included in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget $50,000 to perform the study, which would examine costs of consolidation of Tye River and Rockfish elementary schools. “The value of having two schools and having a smaller community outweighs any possible financial benefit that we could gain from having one school,” South District Supervisor Robert Barton said, adding officials were wasting time with the topic of consolidation. No decisions have been made and the board in December voted 3-2, with Barton and Chair Ernie Reed opposed, to move the $50,000 allocation forward.

The Nelson Heritage Center in Arrington welcomed its first executive director, Johnette Burdette. Sitting at her desk in what used to be the administrative offices of Nelson County’s former segregated high school, Burdette said she could feel the culmination of her life’s work for diversity, equity and inclusion there with her. “Every degree, every task, every project, every school assignment I’ve ever had now rests right here at this desk and the extension of this organization into the community,” Burdette said. In this role, Burdette works with the Millennium Group Board of Directors to expand the center’s footprint in Nelson County, and is responsible for the overall administration and development of the center, including service programs, business operation, planning and fundraising.

MAY

The Nelson community mourned the death of Steve Crandall, co-founder of Devils Backbone Brewing Company and a pioneer of Virginia’s craft beverage industry, following a three-year battle with cancer. He was 64. “Steve’s leadership in the Nelson County leaves a lasting legacy in so many realms,” said Nelson County Director of Economic Development and Tourism Maureen Kelley. “His dedication to his family was fierce. His gifts of time and talent to the Boy Scouts and so many other community organizations will be long-remembered… he was a force of nature, he was loved and he will be missed.”

After an unusual school year of mostly remote learning and missed milestones, Nelson County High School’s commencement ceremony saw 141 seniors graduate. While the return to the football field was a familiar venue compared to the atypical drive-in ceremony in 2020, there were several modifications because of COVID-19, including socially distanced chairs for graduates and guests spread out across bleachers and pods of seats on the field itself. Nelson School Board member George Cheape said despite challenging circumstances seniors were given tools to leap into the next chapter of their lives. “Hopefully as you look back on these last two years you will cherish the memories made and remember the resilience you have shown with the understanding that you have weathered this storm and it has made you stronger,” Cheape said.

On Memorial Day, about 200 people packed into the warehouse of Saunders Construction in Arrington to pay tribute to 11 Nelson County residents who died during the Vietnam War. The ceremony was part of the Vietnam War and Foreign Conflict Foundation’s tribute honoring local Vietnam veterans, but also honored veterans from other conflicts as well. Outside of Saunders Construction off U.S. 29, or more recently known as “Fort Saunders,” visitors from Nelson County and the surrounding area had the chance to learn about the Vietnam War by interacting with various memorabilia and vehicles in the foundation’s possession as well as listening to the stories and testimonies from one of several veterans in attendance.

JUNE

Long-time Wintergreen Property Owners Association executive director Russell Otis, who helped pioneer the development of the Wintergreen area and held several leadership positions within Nelson County government, died June 13 at age 70. “Russell was an ardent supporter of the Wintergreen community, serving as the first Executive Director of WPOA from 1989 until 2016. Many in the community will remember Russell for his sharp wit, his honesty, and his active leadership that brought about the success of both Wintergreen and Nelson County,” the Wintergreen Property Owner’s Association said. North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey said his appointment to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors in 1984 roughly coincided with when Otis began his tenure as county administrator. Harvey said Otis helped shape Nelson County and the Wintergreen area into what it is today.

Nearly eight weeks after a rock slide dumped tons of soil and rocks onto U.S. 250 — Rockfish Gap Turnpike — in early May, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced June 30 the roadway had reopened to traffic and the above slope was stabilized. A slope failure May 3 resulted in the partial closure of Rockfish Gap Turnpike between Critzers Shop Road and Afton Mountain Road in Nelson County. The project was finished roughly two weeks ahead of a forecasted mid-July completion date.

JULY

Roughly a dozen Nelson residents stood before several wreaths for a brief memorial on the front lawn of Massies Mill’s Grace Episcopal Church, commemorating the nearly 622,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 at that point. The group stood in silence praying as a bell echoed, disturbing the otherwise quiet mountain area. In January and February, church members recognized 400,000 and 500,000 lives lost, respectively. Sharon Ponton, senior warden for Grace Episcopal Church, said it was important not to forget how dangerous the virus is and she hoped the memorial served as a reminder to be vigilant.

A year after the Atlantic Coast Pipeline’s cancelation was announced, more than 100 people gathered at the Rockfish Valley Community Center for a celebration. Dozens were grouped under white tents with overlapping chatter and music filling the air. The area was decorated with anti-pipeline paraphernalia, and many wore blue “No Pipeline” T-shirts. “I’m sure you all remember what it felt like when you heard the news that the pipeline was canceled,” Joyce Burton, with Friends of Nelson, a group opposed to the proposed pipeline announced in 2014.

AUGUST

Nelson County Public Schools returned to fulltime, in-person learning on Aug. 10. Tonya Cook Carter, in her first year as principal at Tye River Elementary, said the social and emotional wellbeing of students in a traditional five-day-per-week setting is a top priority with mitigation strategies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in place.

After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the LOCKN’ festival returned to Infinity Downs, a 387-acre property in Arrington. The festival, which began in 2013,typically is a four-day... event, but in 2021, in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the festival scaled way down — from roughly 20,000 attendees to about 3,000 — and spread out over three weekends. Organizers knew a festival like this — if done safely — is just what the music community needed, said festival director John Dindas. “ There’s something that standing in a crowd of music, all singing the same songs, looking at your favorite bands… you can’t get that anywhere else,” he said. “…We have this honor, this responsibility to help in the way we know how to bring us back to normal a little bit.”

SEPTEMBER

The Fleetwood Community Center held its first Dicey Cruise-in, a fundraiser featuring a car show, bounce house, live music, and more, with a dice run encouraging motorcyclists to ride the parkway on a route that ended back at the center. Since its closure in 1995, the former Fleetwood school has stood largely vacant, with its biannual event, the Fleetwood Trail Ride, helping to pay the bills and keep the lights on. The nonprofit is working to raise money to help restore the school for use as a local education center, recreation facility and community destination.

Nelson residents and county officials celebrated the renovation and expansion of Nelson Memorial Library in Lovingston, a project several years in the making. Grow Nelson Library, a fundraising group for the library, set out in late 2018 to raise half a million dollars for new technology and additional books to fill the shelves of the newly expanded library. Invigorated by an anonymous $111,000 donation, the group met and surpassed that goal, raising a total of about $522,000 in early September, according to library branch manager Susan Huffman. Nelson County invested roughly $2.5 million into the project to expand the footprint of the original building constructed 33 years ago. The renovations roughly double the size of the building and have tripled the amount of available library space, in addition to adding conference rooms, office spaces and a computer lab.

A week after the statue of Confederate icon General Robert E. Lee came down in Richmond, several Nelson residents publicly weighed in on the county’s own monument of the Civil War on the courthouse grounds during a Nelson board of supervisors meeting. A Confederate soldier statue was placed on the courthouse lawn in 1965, a century after the Civil War’s end. Supervisors in August discussed, without making any formal decisions or direction to staff, whether it is appropriate to relocate the statue from government property and have it placed elsewhere. Faber resident William Smith said his great-grandfather was around when the Nelson County statue was erected. “He supported it back then because it represented the enlisted soldier of the Rockfish Valley,” Smith said in arguing against a perception it is a symbol of white supremacy. Some speakers said the statue needs to stay. Rev. James Rose is among those who want it removed. “For me that statue represents slavery,” he said.

OCTOBER

The Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel in Afton passed the mark of seeing 100,000 visitors, less than a year after opening to the public, according to Nelson tourism officials.

Nelson County Public Schools Superintendent Martha Eagle, the first woman to serve in the position, announced she plans to retire June 30. Eagle, who has spent 32 years in public education, began her stint with Nelson schools in July 2018, and said it has been an honor to serve in the role for four years. “I am grateful for the opportunity I have to support students, staff, and families and for the opportunity I have had to build more vital systems around personnel, instruction, facilities, and safety,” Eagle said. “I have so many wonderful memories, and Nelson County holds a special place in my heart.”

Firefly Fiber Broadband, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nelson-based Central Virginia Electric Cooperative pushing for universal broadband internet coverage in the county, celebrated the milestone of connecting its 10,000th account. Firefly, through the first three quarters of 2021, made gigabit speed broadband service available to more than 8,500 locations and estimates another several thousand locations in the Lovingston, Stoney Creek and Wintergreen areas have access through cable modem or fiber. CVEC completed construction of the Martins Store, Wintergreen, Colleen and Gladstone substations, which made gigabit speed access available to 7,085 of 8,000 cooperative locations in the county, according to a report to Nelson County officials.

NOVEMBER

Nelson County tilted in Republican Glenn Youngkin’s favor in his successful bid for governor, according to election results. Nelson went 55% for the businessman who secured the governor’s seat over Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who had 43% of the vote in the county. Nelson voters also reelected three incumbents each on the county’s board of supervisors and the school board in the Nov. 2 election. Central District Board of Supervisors representative Ernie Reed was elected to a second term, defeating challenger Pamela Brice with about 51% of the vote. North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey, who has served on the board 37 years, was elected to another term with 63% of the vote over challenger Mary Cunningham. East District Jesse Rutheford, who ran unopposed, also was reelected. School board members Margaret Clair, Janet Turner-Giles and George Cheape also each were reelected.

The Nelson community mourned the passing of John “Johnny” Ponton, a Lovingston resident and former county supervisor who died Nov. 8 at age 77. “He was a fixture in the community,” said Nelson Sheriff David Hill. “He would leave you with a laugh and a smile.”

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors rejected a regional push for a local cigarette tax and withdrew from the recently formed Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board. Several county residents during a public hearing said the potential tax is unnecessary. “I don’t like taxes,” West District Supervisor David Parr said of refusing to add another one on the books. The regional board was formed in response to a recent Virginia General Assembly decision to allow counties the same taxing authority as cities on cigarette use.

DECEMBER

Nelson County’s push for universal broadband coverage to all areas of the county is now on accelerated timeline targeted to finish by the end of 2022 for the vast majority of homes. The board of supervisors committed to giving Firefly Fiber Broadband $1.38 million to accelerate the work that was set to be completed by the end of 2024. Firefly is working to make fiber-connected, gigabit-speed broadband internet service available to each home and business in the county. “We can close more than 90% of the digital divide,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in announcing more than $722 million in new grants for project projects across the state from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative and the federal American Rescue Plan Act. “We can make certain that every Virginian will have broadband access by 2024.”

Nelson County has selected a Bridgewater-based consulting firm, The Berkley Group, to steer a major update to the county’s comprehensive plan, a guide for future growth, development and land use, and subsequent revisions to the county zoning and subdivision ordinances. The board of supervisors awarded the contract for about $160,000. The updated plan and zoning and subdivision ordinance revisions should give significant consideration to developing growth management strategies to protect the county’s rural character while supporting identified economic development goals, the county has said.

Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford said an effort is underway to pursue a drug court for the county, a program aimed at combating drug addiction and helping people recover. Rutherford said meth use is “eating this county alive…it affects everybody and everything.” A drug court program will help address underlying conditions and causes and is a way to reduce recidivism, Will Flory, assistant prosecutor, said. “We can’t charge our way out of addiction,” Rutherford said.

