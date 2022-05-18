Lovingston Trager Brothers location to reopen summer 2022

Good things are brewing at the Trager Brothers Coffee shop in Lovingston.

After an almost three-year pause to retail operations, TBC Managing Partner Tony Jorge hopes to reopen in June or July and have the location fully staffed by December.

The interior hasn’t changed much since cofounder William Trager announced in September 2019 the location would be closing. Jorge said he doesn’t plan to make any changes — especially not to the brand’s organic, gourmet coffees, ethically-sourced internationally and meticulously roasted in Nelson County.

Nelson County residents will again be able to walk up to the counter behind the open garage door and order coffee beverages or beans. But the driveway off Front Street may be easier to navigate thanks to Jorge’s improvements. He created a new gravel driveway, expanded and leveled the parking lot and added proper drainage at the building and street level. Traffic will be channeled through a separate entrance and exit.

Adam Clair has worked at TBS since 2017 and started roasting coffee in late 2017. On an otherwise quiet Friday afternoon he was working at the site’s enormous 45-kilo German-made roaster.

Jorge explained while the Lovingston location was closed to customers, TBC staff continued roasting beans on site to support the Afton location and the brand’s wholesale distribution. Clair said he roasts Bali, Columbian, Ethiopian, Honduran, Guatemalan, Mexican, Peruvian, Sumatran and decaf coffee beans.

“It does not look sexy at all but boy does it consistently produce great products,” Jorge said of the Lovingston roaster, estimating it can roast thousands of pounds of coffee per week.

Jorge said staffing is his biggest challenge currently and admits it may be difficult to staff two locations in Nelson.

“It’s hard to get staff to begin with, then once you have the staff you go through all this training and then life moves them.”

The atmosphere at both Trager Brother’s locations is laid-back but baristas, roasters and the brand’s leadership take coffee seriously.

Jorge said employees go through a “cupping” test-testing session in which they taste and take notes on different brews, so they can match a customer to the right bean or blend. No employee is allowed near the roasters until they’ve put in years with the company.

He said roasters have to pay close attention to the smell and look of roasting beans and, like winemakers, can detect the difference between harvests.

And if a batch isn’t perfect: “We drain it. We throw it out. We’re not putting it on the market,” Jorge said, adding, “you never have a second opportunity to make a first impression.”

He explained for a coffee to receive the USDA organic label, it must be grown and produced with “no additives and no preservatives whatsoever.”

TBC sources beans from small organic farms. Because these farmers don’t use chemical pesticides, their crops are more susceptible to natural elements.

“They can only produce so much. And that’s what makes us so, so good.”

Jorge has known founders William and Joe Trager for more than 20 years since he bought the brothers’ first location in Charlottesville and renamed it Café Cubano. He joined the company after a career in the restaurant and hospitality industry and talks about food and coffee — which he said he drinks so much he’s practically immune to it — with infectious energy and passion.

TBC coffee is available in specialty grocery stores, such as Fresh Market and Whole Foods across the state, but Jorge said locals and direct online buyers get a better deal. A 12 ounce bag of TBC coffee sells for $10.99 to $12.99 at these locations; Nelson County customers can buy a 16-ounce bag for $13, and know they’re buying a product that’s been freshly roasted.

“Even with the cost of services going up, we’ve tried hard to be able to keep that down because it’s a service we provide for the community.”

He envisions the Lovingston location returning as a social hub, with community members working, chatting and playing board games over good coffee.

“Good food, good spirit, good company, what else do you want out of life?”

