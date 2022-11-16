Lovingston Winery to host Christmas Carol Experience

Brian Clowdus and his team is bringing The Christmas Carol Experience production to Lovingston Winery in December.

The winery’s grounds will become the backdrop for the classic Charles Dickens tale, which begins with audiences entering to find themselves guests at the funeral of Jacob Marley before following Ebenezer Scrooge on his quest to claim his inheritance and escape Marley’s fate. Funeral guests follow Scrooge on his journey of redemption and discover their own journey through the past, present, and future to learn that lightness and love will prevail and even the darkest of hearts can learn the true meaning of Christmas.

Clowdus, director and producer, said in a news release: “Nelson County, Virginia is so incredibly near and dear to my heart. It has become almost like a second home after producing entertainment for the last several years at Wintergreen Resort, Mt. Rouge Farm and now Lovingston Winery. I am inspired by people and places.

The owners of Lovingston Winery: The Riley Family, are truly incredible, aligning with my goals of creating community and world class experiences. Within minutes of being on the incredible grounds for the first time I said, ‘I feel like I have stepped into a Dickens novel.’ and now here we are bringing his most famous tale to life!’ This is not your typical Christmas Carol, this is an immersive, 360, theatrical extravaganza.”

The production has drama, laughter and even a few tears with Broadway caliber production value and is wonderful for the whole family, Clowdus said.

“This will be a Virginia premiere and the first time I have ever produced at a winery so I am elated to be bringing so many firsts to the area!” he said.

Tessa Riley, owner of Lovingston Winery, said in each of the last two years, Brian Clowdus Experiences brought a ‘Broadway’ feel to the Virginia countryside with its remarkable performances of Oklahoma! and Sleepy Hollow.

“After experiencing these shows as overjoyed patrons and working alongside Brian and his team as wine purveyors for Sleepy Hollow, we couldn’t help but jump at the opportunity to work more closely with Brian to share Lovingston Winery with the community in a production of The Christmas Carol,” Riley said, adding: “We cannot wait to share this with the community and are already overwhelmed with the Christmas spirit in anticipation here at Lovingston Winery.”

The Christmas Carol Experience will be held at the winery, 885 Freshwater Cove Lane, Lovingston, with performances running Dec. 8 through Dec. 30, Thursday-Sunday at 6 p.m., 8 p.m., Dec. 20-30 (except Dec. 24 and Dec. 25) at 6 p.m., 8 p.m. VIP Tickets: $99 (includes a souvenir glass with Lovingston wine, cocoa or cider. S’more kit with fire pit access. An intimate private carol sing along with the cast inside the stunning historic Farmhouse 45 minutes prior to the show). Limited capacity. General admission is show only, $39 to $59 based on day and availability.

This intimate immersive experience will be limited to 50 guests per show and is a mix of indoor and outdoor areas. Outdoors areas will have heaters and fire pits as well. The show is a 50-minute event and will involve walking with actors through various locations.

The rain policy is to continue the show with light rain but if heavier rain is forecasted the show will be canceled. Rain insurance of $5 a ticket will be offered and attendees can either get a refund or reschedule to whatever show they can attend. Without rain insurance, refunds will not offered.