Memorial plaque set for late cyclist on the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail

The Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail in Nelson and Amherst counties soon will have a memorial plaque honoring the life of the late George Banton, an avid cyclist along the trail system.

A group of citizens and local users of the trail system off Virginia 151 paid for the bronze plaque and plan to install it on a signpost on the Amherst side of the Tye River Bridge. Nelson County has agreed to install and maintain the sign and Amherst County’s public works will maintain the grounds around it, according to Amherst County Public Works Director Brian Thacker.

Banton died last year. He rode his bike on the trail almost every weekend for 10 years and came to be known by cycling friends and other trail users as “the mayor of the trail.” The memorial states he was a humble man who embodied encouragement, humor, genuine curiosity and extraordinary care for all he met.

- Justin Faulconer