 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial plaque set for late cyclist on the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail

  • 0

The Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail in Nelson and Amherst counties soon will have a memorial plaque honoring the life of the late George Banton, an avid cyclist along the trail system.

A group of citizens and local users of the trail system off Virginia 151 paid for the bronze plaque and plan to install it on a signpost on the Amherst side of the Tye River Bridge. Nelson County has agreed to install and maintain the sign and Amherst County’s public works will maintain the grounds around it, according to Amherst County Public Works Director Brian Thacker.

Banton died last year. He rode his bike on the trail almost every weekend for 10 years and came to be known by cycling friends and other trail users as “the mayor of the trail.” The memorial states he was a humble man who embodied encouragement, humor, genuine curiosity and extraordinary care for all he met.

People are also reading…

- Justin Faulconer

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert