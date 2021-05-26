Middle school English teacher named NCPS teacher of the year

Katlin Berry, a Nelson Middle School English teacher, was named the Nelson County Public Schools Division Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 school year for her dedication and contributions both in and outside the classroom.

“I was surprised to say the least, but also extremely honored. I work with an amazing team of educators here at NMS, so to be recognized among them is above and beyond my expectations,” Berry said in an email to the Nelson County Times.

A native of Nelson County, Berry began teaching seventh and eight grade English in Nelson in 2018 after having taught in Campbell Campbell county since 2016.

Currently, Berry also heads the Acts of Kindness Club at the school, is the coordinator for the seventh grade Student Assistant Team and recently joined the Virginia Tiered System of Support Committee which works to support students by encouraging positive behavior.

Berry was selected by the division committee for her enthusiasm, outstanding articulation of what learning should look like, and for her ability to expand on the need for differentiated classrooms, the release states.