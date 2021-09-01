Montebello Volunteer Fire Department receives new fire truck to add to fleet

A new fire truck is navigating the roads of Montebello in Nelson County thanks to the help of the county’s board of supervisors.
The Montebello Volunteer Fire Department received a brand new vacuum tanker to add to its fleet of trucks, which will be a “great enhancement” to its current fleet of vehicles, according to Gary Evans of the fire department.
The vacuum tanker, made by FireVac, allows the truck to be used without fire hydrants. The truck can pull up to a body of water and use it to fill up the tanks in order to fight fires.
“With the vacuum tanker, the firefighters are able to pull 2,100 gallons of water from a stream that was five inches deep with water,” said Fire Chief Terry Kisner.
The addition of the tanker will also allow Montebello to support other fire departments in the area should they need backup.
The funding for the truck comes from both the department’s fundraising efforts as well as a donation from Nelson County officials. Kisner said that the fire department put up around $75,000 for the tanker and the county provided the roughly 80% remaining cost of the truck.
“We couldn’t have done it without the county funding. Every year, one of the other seven volunteer companies in the county gets the option to purchase a new apparatus with the 80/20 funding, and it was our rotation this year,” said Kisner.
An ice cream social celebration was held Aug. 29 at the department to celebrate the truck’s presence in the community.
“It greatly improves our response capabilities,” Kisner said of the truck.
With the department already working with a smaller staff, the truck will do wonders not only for the community, but for the volunteers as well, making their job easier.
“The new truck will be great for our staff...” said Evans. “The fire department isn’t staffed all the time, so we get a call, we have to go from our houses to the department.”