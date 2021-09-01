Montebello Volunteer Fire Department receives new fire truck to add to fleet

A new fire truck is navigating the roads of Montebello in Nelson County thanks to the help of the county’s board of supervisors.

The Montebello Volunteer Fire Department received a brand new vacuum tanker to add to its fleet of trucks, which will be a “great enhancement” to its current fleet of vehicles, according to Gary Evans of the fire department.

The vacuum tanker, made by FireVac, allows the truck to be used without fire hydrants. The truck can pull up to a body of water and use it to fill up the tanks in order to fight fires.

“With the vacuum tanker, the firefighters are able to pull 2,100 gallons of water from a stream that was five inches deep with water,” said Fire Chief Terry Kisner.

The addition of the tanker will also allow Montebello to support other fire departments in the area should they need backup.

The funding for the truck comes from both the department’s fundraising efforts as well as a donation from Nelson County officials. Kisner said that the fire department put up around $75,000 for the tanker and the county provided the roughly 80% remaining cost of the truck.