Museum in Nelson to hold open house for National Vietnam War Veterans Day

The entire Vietnam War and Foreign Conflicts Foundation’s collection of artifacts doesn’t come close to fitting in the Saunders Construction building on U.S. 29.

“We’ve been told that this is the largest collection of Vietnam artifacts on the East Coast,” said Larry Saunders, Vice Chairman of the VWFCF’s Board of Directors and former South District Supervisor.

Visitors can see the Saunders Construction portion of the collection from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 and 27 during an open house to recognize National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is March 29. Guests to the free event will be able to see Vietnam-era weapons and uniforms, helicopters and vehicles and interact with hands-on displays, according to the VWFCF event announcement.

The Saunders Construction collection includes ambulances, Jeeps, a helicopter and the forward fuselage of an Air Force AC-47 gunship. According to VWFCF literature, the gunships were armed with three machine guns that could shoot 6,000 rounds per minute to cover an area the size of a football field with a bullet per square inch. Saunders explained AC-47s were nicknamed “Puff, the Magic Dragon” because the rounds looked like fire coming from the aircraft.

He said some eight to 10 people stop by on the weekends, drawn in by the artifacts outside the temporary museum.

Some visitors say they disagree with American involvement in Vietnam.

“We were over there to prevent them from coming over here,” Saunders said.

He thinks it’s important to represent both sides of the conflict back home however and indicated a colorfully painted Volkswagen “hippie van” that serves as a display for anti-war artifacts, including protest signs and articles clipped from local publications.

Saunders said he was drafted for the Army but joined the Marine Corps. He was deployed “about as far north as you can go” in former South Vietnam and served a full tour in 1967 as a heavy equipment operator with the 3rd Engineer Battalion.

He said the 13 months “went by pretty fast.”

VWFCF Treasurer Susan Wood said only a portion of the collection resides at Saunders Construction, affectionately known as “Fort Saunders.” The rest is housed in 10 different locations, according to Saunders.

Saunders said the cost to store the collection is significant but the museum is funded entirely by donations.

“It’s going to be a hands-on museum,” if the foundation can secure a building, Saunders said. Visitors will be able to sit in Vietnam War-era jeeps and helicopters and experience history firsthand.

He said he envisions a future museum with booths for veterans to share their stories.

Saunders pointed to a tank in the yard outside Fort Saunders.

“A classmate of mine was killed in one of these. He was a gunner,” Saunders said.

VWFCF keeps records of the 11 Nelson County men killed in Vietnam. Saunders’ classmate, David Norman Embrey, was an army sergeant with the 11th Armored Cavalry Unit and was killed August 1968.

“There are so many vets in the county, ‘’ Saunders said.

He doesn’t want their service to be forgotten and hopes a future museum will educate the next generation.

