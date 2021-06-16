NCPS appoints middle school principal, head of special education

Jones said he believes his decades’ of experience in education and administration managing hundreds of students and his tenure as principal a small, rural school have prepared him well for his new role.

“During my time as an administrator, I have run across about everything one can in a school setting. I have learned how to make difficult situations better and even how to turn negative situations into positive ones,” Jones said in the email.

Former Nelson Middle School Principal Roger Dunnick left the school at the end of the latest school year after having been at the helm for seven years.

McCormick earned her Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Learning, a Master of Education in Special Education and her Master of Education in Administration and Supervision from the University of Lynchburg, formerly Lynchburg College.

McCormick shared a similar excitement to Jones’ in joining NCPS. She said she is looking forward to getting to know the students, staff and families in Nelson County and is excited for the upcoming school year.

As she pursues her Doctor of Education degree, McCormick said NCPS allows her to support students in staff in a larger capacity.