NCPS names new principal of Tye River Elementary School

Nelson County Public Schools has announced Tonya Cook Carter will serve as the new principal for Tye River Elementary School, effective July 12 following the departure of her predecessor, Marti Bradt.

A news release from the division states Carter comes to Nelson with more than a decade’s experience in education, having held various positions in different school divisions.

Carter taught for six years at Mt. Airy Elementary School in Pittsylvania County, she served as assistant principal in the counties of Greene and Fluvanna as well as the city of Charlottesville for a combined 10 years and most recently was principal of Wenonah Elementary School in Waynesboro for six years.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and her master’s degree in administration and supervision from Lynchburg College, now the University of Lynchburg.

“Mrs. Carter brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position,” the release reads. “She has proven to be a compassionate, student-focused, enthusiastic administrator with a passion for removing barriers to enable student achievement.”