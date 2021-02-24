NCPS pushing ahead with March 1 transition to hybrid learning

Nelson County Public Schools is pushing ahead with its March 1 transition to hybrid learning just months ahead of when the division will close out its spring semester.
Despite some ongoing concerns, the Nelson County School Board voted unanimously during a Feb. 16 meeting to proceed into the next phase of its return to school plan on the heels of Gov. Ralph Northam’s urging that Virginia school divisions offer an in-person learning option by March 15.
“We have students who have not sat through a single live class this entire year,” West District board member Shannon Powell said. “It is a disservice to not offer some in-person option … and the governor essentially set an expectation for that to happen.”
The phased return to the classroom will begin with grades pre-K through three, followed by grades four through eight and grades nine through 12 with a two-week buffer between each of the three groups.
“The phased-in approach definitely allows for us to get all of the kinks worked out, if you will, for two specific areas and that would be the food services and transportation,” Superintendent Martha Eagle said.
Eagle said all students who have opted in to the hybrid-learning format will be back in school by the end of March.
The switch at the beginning of next month marks roughly one year since many students set foot inside the brick-and-mortar classrooms as the division has practiced a 100% virtual learning format for the duration of the pandemic that has only allowed small groups of students to receive in-person instruction.
North District Board member Janet Turner-Giles said she has seen a spike in confusion among parents and teachers. She asked that information again be pushed out by the division to get parents and teachers on the right page.
“Don’t get me wrong, I want kids back in school … what I want to make sure is that the teachers are given the opportunity to feel good about that move No. 1 and No. 2 that parents are clear on what that looks like,” Turner-Giles said.
Originally intending to go back to the classroom one month earlier Feb. 1, board members noted COVID-19 health metrics in the county had not yet sunken to an acceptable level to bring students back following a post- holiday surge of cases which led to the monthlong delay.
On Feb. 22, the Virginia Department of Health’s website reports Nelson County has seen 748 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic, 32 hospitalizations and seven deaths. Cases have more than doubled in Nelson since Jan. 1.
The division held a drive-thru open house Feb. 23.
Director of Elementary Education Kim Douglas said students were assigned their cohort which determines which days of in- person learning they will receive.
Cohort A students will attend in-person classes Mondays and Tuesdays and will work remotely for the remaining three days of the week. Cohort B students will receive in-person instruction Wednesday and Thursday with the other three days consisting of online work.
Families also will keep the option to remain entirely virtual and may still participate in live instruction through the fourth quarter. Open houses for the other grade levels will be announced at a later date, a Feb. 17 statement from the division reads.
In the classroom, the division has trained teachers to alternate between teaching the students who are physically present and those who are attending virtually, Douglas said.
Remediation also will be available four days per week under hybrid learning.
As opposed to the six to eight hours of instruction stretched out over four days per week synchronous students are receiving in the current format, Douglas noted that the hybrid format, while only being two days per week, offers roughly 11 hours of in-person instructional time.
Douglas said later in the meeting that with virtual learning, not only are a limited number of students able to participate based on internet access, but engagement has also suffered. Having done virtual walkthroughs of two of the four schools, Douglas said attention during lessons has been an ongoing issue as well as students leaving during a lesson and not returning.
“That’s what we’re trying to get to is that every kid has equitable education, not just the students who have internet currently,” Douglass said.
Turner-Giles noted another concern she had over a “plan B” for when educators or teachers are sick.
Eagle said the division has a tiered response to employee absences, that goes from substitutes, other teachers in the school, instructional aids and administration.
“The shortage of drivers and substitutes as we’ve told you all that’s prior to COVID. It’s real. It’s real for us, it’s real for every school division,” Eagle said.
More information can be found on the division’s website at www.nelson.k12.va.us.