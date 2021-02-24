NCPS pushing ahead with March 1 transition to hybrid learning

Nelson County Public Schools is pushing ahead with its March 1 transition to hybrid learning just months ahead of when the division will close out its spring semester.

Despite some ongoing concerns, the Nelson County School Board voted unanimously during a Feb. 16 meeting to proceed into the next phase of its return to school plan on the heels of Gov. Ralph Northam’s urging that Virginia school divisions offer an in-person learning option by March 15.

“We have students who have not sat through a single live class this entire year,” West District board member Shannon Powell said. “It is a disservice to not offer some in-person option … and the governor essentially set an expectation for that to happen.”

The phased return to the classroom will begin with grades pre-K through three, followed by grades four through eight and grades nine through 12 with a two-week buffer between each of the three groups.

“The phased-in approach definitely allows for us to get all of the kinks worked out, if you will, for two specific areas and that would be the food services and transportation,” Superintendent Martha Eagle said.

Eagle said all students who have opted in to the hybrid-learning format will be back in school by the end of March.