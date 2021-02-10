Nearly a year into pandemic, local beverage companies crafting niche in challenging climate

“With COVID-19 impacts, we had to quickly pivot to other launch strategies,” Steiner said. “Like every other business, none of us had lived through managing operations during a pandemic, so it just meant we had to be very thoughtful about our approach to adapting some of our strategies.”

Humphreys called it “survival creativity” that allowed the brewery to come up with unique solutions that before COVID-19 seemed improbable.

“Everything that I have seen suggests that COVID has not really created a whole lot of new trends. It’s accelerated things that were already happening,” Humphreys said.

For example, he noted the quick rise in the use of technologies, like online menus and the use of QR codes, to continue steady operations.

Humphreys called the constant changes from the pandemic “exhausting.”

“Everything was so challenging but I think it was just adjusting to the mentality of constant evolution. We’ve been in business for over a decade out there we have a pretty good sense of how things work, how to operate, what different times of year look like and COVID just erased all that,” he said.