Nelson 151 businesses, parents fundraise to give a turkey to every NCPS employee

In a festive scene outside Nelson County High School on Nov. 22, county schools' employees received free turkeys as a sign of thanks from the community.

While students were letting out for Thanksgiving break, Nelson County Public Schools staff were flocking to a table manned by volunteers in green and gold T-shirts, and then heading home with a gourmet KellyBronze turkey in hand.

Nelson 151 member-businesses partnered with volunteer parents and Crozet’s KellyBronze Turkey Farm to give a free turkey to all 256 NCPS employees for the “Gobbling for Gratitude” fundraising initiative.

On Nov. 20, $1 of every drink sold at the 15 breweries, cideries, distilleries and wineries along the Virginia 151 corridor in Nelson went toward the project, and volunteer parents and Virginia 151 business owners passed out turkeys after school Nov. 21 at Rockfish River Elementary School and Nov. 22 at NCHS.

Volunteer Lina Greenwood has three children in Nelson public schools and helped organize the fundraiser with Blue Mountain Brewery owner Taylor Smack, also a NCPS parent.

“We’re stepping in, trying to bring a little joy,” she said.

Smack said of Nelson 151 businesses' employees: “a lot of us have kids at the school system, and it’s been really rough with the pandemic and kids getting back to school. So we thought, we’ve all been focused on making sure kids are OK, but kind of a little gift for the teachers for everything they do because it hasn’t been particularly easy for them. Hopefully it’s in the past now but just a show of gratitude for the teachers.”

Superintendent Amanda Hester was weaving through the crowd, helping as needed, and said the initiative was entirely unsolicited, demonstrating the “overwhelming support” of the Nelson community.

She thanked the crowd of Virginia 151 employees and parents for their work, noting she’s been in four other school systems and “it isn’t like this.”