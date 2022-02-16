Nelson board adds to proposed social services facility

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with construction of a new facility on Callohill Drive to house both the department of social services and the offices of building inspection, planning and zoning and recycling manager.

County Administrator Steve Carter presented the board with two potential site plans for the facility at the board’s Feb. 8 meeting. Local firm Architectural Partners prepared the plans, which differ in cost and square footage.

The first concept apportions 6,000 square feet to the social services department and 3,100 square feet to county offices and is estimated to cost $3.13 million. The second apportions 6,500 square feet to the department of social services and 3,100 square feet to county offices and is estimated to cost $3.24 million.

Both plans feature a separate staff entrance, outdoor break area and playground and will include 47 parking spaces. Architectural Partners’ plans specify the facility will be a single-story new construction with an asphalt shingle roof.

The offices of planning and commission, building inspection and recycling manager currently are housed in the 2,520 square foot McGinness building on Front Street in Lovingston. The board had discussed renovating the building to continue housing county offices at their Jan. 31 meeting.

At that meeting, Carter reminded the board of the McGinnis building’s structural and foundation issues; Architectural Partners noted water damage, deteriorated finishes and unsuitable insulation in their assessment. Rehab and improvements to the current building are estimated to cost $505,000.

At the Feb. 8 meeting, board chair Jesse Rutherford expressed support for new construction, saying, “In reality, that’s going to be a better long-term solution.”

Rutherford suggested the McGinnis building could be occupied by another business in the future.

Department of Social Services Director Angela Rose told the board she think the concepts for a new facility will work as long as social services staff are involved in the design process to address specific department needs. The board assured Rose that social services staff would be involved.

Carter said if the board decided to move forward with the project, Architectural Partners would meet with both departments to finalize the floor plans.

He introduced one potentially complicating factor to the board — a large pile of rubble remaining on the 17 acres from construction of the Lovingston Food Lion. Carter said when the shopping center was built, the general contractor piled blasted bedrock debris on county property. Carter said when county staff cleared the site last spring, they located an area where the rubble could be moved without issue, but Architectural Partners will be reviewing a study of the areas’ subsurface conditions to address the concern.

The board unanimously accepted a motion from West District Supervisor David Parr to proceed with the new joint Nelson County Department of Social Services and county offices facility as presented.

The county has not yet presented timeline for construction but West District Supervisor David Parr said he wants to see social services in the building by Christmas.

In other news, the board appointed Robin Hauschner of Lovingston to the East District planning commission seat vacated by Mark Stapleton.

The board also appointed Carl Stellwag of Lovingston to an open Jefferson Area Board of Aging Advisory Council seat.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.