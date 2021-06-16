Nelson County-based farm receives more than $70K for land conservation

The Morse Brothers Farm in Nelson County will receive more than $70,000 for a conservation easement to protect roughly 106 acres of farmland owned by third-generation Black farmers.

According to a news release, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation on June 10 announced $4.8 million in grant funds across 22 projects from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation that will help preserve more than 6,100 acres throughout the commonwealth.

“I am excited to see the variety of projects that will be made possible through this round of grants as we work to preserve these spaces for future generations,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in the release.

The release states the grant process incorporates ConserveVirginia, the commonwealth’s land conservation strategy which is based on “smart map” technology.

The projects range from conservation easements like the one awarded to Morse Brothers Farm to the acquisition and protection of a cave and karst resources in Southwest Virginia or urban parkland in Richmond. The largest grant of $500,000 was awarded to Forkland Dairy in Cumberland County for a conservation easement to protect more than 900 acres of farmland.