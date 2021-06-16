 Skip to main content
Nelson County-based farm receives more than $70K for land conservation
The Morse Brothers Farm in Nelson County will receive more than $70,000 for a conservation easement to protect roughly 106 acres of farmland owned by third-generation Black farmers.

According to a news release, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation on June 10 announced $4.8 million in grant funds across 22 projects from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation that will help preserve more than 6,100 acres throughout the commonwealth.

“I am excited to see the variety of projects that will be made possible through this round of grants as we work to preserve these spaces for future generations,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in the release.

The release states the grant process incorporates ConserveVirginia, the commonwealth’s land conservation strategy which is based on “smart map” technology.

The projects range from conservation easements like the one awarded to Morse Brothers Farm to the acquisition and protection of a cave and karst resources in Southwest Virginia or urban parkland in Richmond. The largest grant of $500,000 was awarded to Forkland Dairy in Cumberland County for a conservation easement to protect more than 900 acres of farmland.

“Today’s announcement shows once again why the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation is Virginia’s most important land conservation program,” Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J. Strickler said in the release. “This geographically diverse array of funded projects meets high standards for protection of water quality and other natural resources and enhances equity by providing new public access to Virginia’s great outdoors.”

The 19-member VLCF board voted to approve the grants, according to the release. This marks the second round of awards approved by the VLCF board in 2021. The first was approved in February.

