Nelson County begins process of creating new comprehensive plan

Members of both the Nelson County Board of Supervisors and Nelson County Planning Commission held a kickoff meeting with planning consultants last week to begin discussing an updated comprehensive plan for the county.

Nelson County Board of Supervisors Chair Jesse Rutherford said members of the board, along with the planning commission and the Bridgewater-based Berkley Group, took a tour around the county on May 31 visiting Lovingston, Schuyler, Shipman, Afton, Nellysford, Roseland, Montebello, Piney River and Gladstone.

“It was a great tour and we, of course, look forward to the success for this being the kickoff for the comprehensive plan and how we design the way Nelson County should look and hopefully get some good roadmaps for the future,” Rutherford said.

Catherine Redfearn, a planner with Berkley Group as well as the project manager for Nelson’s comprehensive plan, said a comprehensive plan is a long-range planning document and decision-making guide, a community-guided vision for the future, a showcase of assets and areas for improvement and the guiding framework for the community’s planning tools.

It is a legally required document by Virginia State Code and Nelson’s will be 20 years old next year with a most recent update from 2014.

The county describes the comprehensive plan as a blueprint for Nelson County dealing with change and how it will grow while guiding county officials, state agencies and private developers in providing for Nelson’s future needs.

The plan states goals for eight key areas: economic development, transportation, education, public and human services, natural and scenic resources, recreation, development areas and rural conservation.

Berkley Group Planning Director Kelly Davis said the purpose of the meeting was to hear thoughts and aspirations from the committee before planning multiple open houses to eventually hear from the community over the summer.

Redfearn said the future land map is, in her opinion, arguably the most important part of the plan.

It brings together all elements including policies and goals and shows them on a map how they will be reflected physically in the community.

“So transportation, land uses, economy, housing, natural and cultural resources, they all get tied into this map that shows the future built environment of the county,” she said.

Skip Barton, vice chair of the board of supervisors, asked how much of what the Berkley Group deals with is what will probably happen.

“Part of the comprehensive plan deals with the problems that we will face,” he said. “Will you anticipate that part for us?”

Redfearn said the group would handle that, adding that the plan is about community wants and needs but also data and what future population projections show for the county.

“So it’s a twofold process of looking at the facts and then looking at the needs of the community and balancing the two,” she said.

Barton also expressed his concerns with affordable housing within the county.

Redfearn said housing will most likely be a standalone chapter within the plan where housing strategies appropriate for Nelson are addressed based on the conditions or issues in the county surrounding housing.

“We’ve talked a lot about affordable housing on our tour this afternoon,” she said in the meeting. “So we will address housing and develop strategies that will address the issues or opportunities related to that.”

She said the group is in phase one of the plan and have completed a diagnostic of Nelson’s current comprehensive plan. It is currently in the process of developing plan branding and community engagement efforts and will move on from there to collect existing conditions, data and then drafting the plan. The entire process takes a round 20 months and will have a final draft available by late summer 2023.

Later this summer, the group will release a public input survey to glean a better idea from citizens what they hope to see from the county over the next 20 years.

“I think you’re going to hear a lot of different things,” Mary Kathryn Allen, chair of the planning commission, said during the meeting. “You’re going to get opinions from people who have kids in the schools and I think you’re going to get a different view from the people who live in the Afton area. They came here to retire and they’re tired of the [Virginia] 151 corridor. I think we’re going to get people who’ve lived here for 50 years and they’re tired of paying high taxes because businesses aren’t here.”

To get involved in the county’s comprehensive plan or for more information, visit nelson2042.com.

