Nelson County contracts for compensation study

A month before Nelson County’s 2022-23 fiscal year is expected to be formally presented to the board of supervisors, the county has contracted for a compensation and pay plan study.

The board during its Jan. 11 meeting voted to enter into an agreement with Management Advisory Group International, Inc. for the study that will guide supervisors in future budget decisions. The county is paying more than $31,000 for the study.

Compensation and the need to attract and retain employees in a competitive environment for local government, particularly public safety, emergency services and law enforcement, has been a topic of discussion in Nelson in past months.

Management Advisory Group (MAG) principals have completed more than 500 similar compensation studies over the years, including many in Virginia, according to county documents.

The study is to focus on all approximately 50 job titles in the current compensation plan for the county, including constitutional offices and all 138 staff along with 19 department of social services positions.

MAG will conduct a market review of benchmark positions to recommend competitive starting salaries, and maximums, for all positions and analyze the current pay scale and how it is implemented. The work will develop a compensation structure that ensures a competitive status in the local market, according to county documents.

“From my experience on the board turnover is an enormous problem,” said Supervisor Robert “Skip” Barton during discussion on adding the social services department in the study.

County Administrator Steve Carter said he thinks it’s a good time for the study, “particularly if we can make it subjective as possible.” The county’s job descriptions are around 15 years old and need to be looked at, he added.

Carter said costs of similar studies in nearby localities were higher.

“So we’re actually getting what appears to be a pretty good deal,” Carter said.

Nelson County Sheriff David Hill said compensation studies are important for law enforcement agencies, as they commonly serve as a reference regarding the current market salaries for studied positions. He is appreciative of the board and county administration including constitutional offices within the study.

“Attracting qualified individuals to the field of law enforcement and retaining well-trained professionals is a constant battle,” Hill said. “Absent the facts, some have made political attacks on agencies stating there must be a lack of leadership or claims of morale issues when individuals resign or there are staff shortages. Statistics now illustrate that retention and recruitment issues in law enforcement are apparent across the Commonwealth.”

A salary study along with potential market adjustments to salaries will allow Hill’s office to compete with surrounding localities in recruitment and the retention of current staff, he said.

“The salary study will not fix all the issues within our field, but could positively impact current and future staff members’ lives,” Hill said. “Due to salary constraints and the cost of living, deputies commonly have great difficulty securing affordable housing within Nelson. Citizens tend to feel more comfortable when deputies live within their communities, not just commute here to put in their time and return to a residence outside of Nelson.”

A hopeful pay increase for deputies will be helpful to officers seeking to purchase homes in the county, Hill said.

“We are so fortunate to have great citizens in Nelson that are supportive of our office,” Hill said. “I want to retain the staff that has developed such a positive rapport with our community, I don’t want to lose them to a neighboring agency or leave the field because of financial constraints. It takes a special person to commonly put their lives on the line for others, so we should do everything possible to attract and retain [them].”

