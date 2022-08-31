Nelson County 'DemFest' scheduled for Sept. 10

Fifth District Congressional candidate Josh Throneburg will join Nelson County Democrats Sept. 10 for DemFest, the annual social event sponsored by the Nelson County Democratic Committee. Also scheduled to participate at the event, which will be held at Mountain Cove Vineyards, Lovingston, are Del. Sally Hudson, Del. Sam Rasoul, and state Sen. Creigh Deeds.

“After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, I know that all of us in Nelson County are looking forward to getting together again at DemFest,” said Larry Stopper, chair of the Nelson County Democratic Committee, in a news release. “It will be a great time to see old friends, enjoy good music and hear from rousing speakers in a beautiful mountain vineyard. The committee is also extending a special invitation to those who are new to the county or who want a chance to learn more about the committee in an informal setting.”